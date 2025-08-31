Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: Application Process Starts; Check Details Here

Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26 | cbse.gov.in

Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently notified students about the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarships for College and University Students. CBSE advised students that online CSSS registrations for the academic year 2025-26 are now accessible. The deadline for submitting an online application form for renewal and new scholarship 2025-26 is October 31, 2025.

Candidates can submit the form at the National Scholarship Portal - scholarships.gov.in. The portal accepts both new and renewal registrations.

"All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required, show the original documents to the institute); else the application would be treated as INVALID. All the Nodal officers of the Institute are requested for timely verification (verify/ defect/ reject) of the online applications at their institute login," the official notification reads.

Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: Eligibility criteria

This applies to the first renewal for 2024, the second renewal for 2023, the third renewal for 2022, and the fourth renewal for the year 2021.

Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: How many scholarships are offered?

A maximum of 82,000 new scholarships are awarded each year to students studying graduate or postgraduate degrees at colleges and universities, as well as professional courses such as medicine and engineering.

Central Sector Scholarship 2025-26: Important points to remember

Candidates must be enrolled in colleges or institutions approved by the AICTE or other applicable regulatory organisations. Applicants must not receive any other scholarship, fee waiver, or refund from the Central or State Governments. The annual gross parental or family income must be Rs 4.5 lakh or less.

What is Central Sector Scholarship (CSSS) 2025-26?

The scheme's goal is to provide financial help to deserving students from low-income families in order to cover a portion of their daily expenses while pursuing higher education.