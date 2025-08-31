RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 Admit Card To Be Out Soon; Check Guidelines Here

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will shortly issue the admit cards for the 2024 Senior Teacher (Secondary Education) recruitment exam. Aspirants will be able to get their hall tickets once they are available on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

According to an official statement, the examination will be held from September 7 to 12, and admit cards will be distributed three days before the test.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024: How to download the admit card?

To download the RPSC admit card, aspirants must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the admit card tab and then click on the senior teacher admit card download link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the login details such as application numbers and dates of birth.

Step 4: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024: Guidelines

Candidates must read the following guidelines:

1. According to RPSC, applicants will get an additional 10 minutes to fill out the fifth option on OMR answer sheets.

2. Aspirants will be able to enter the exam centre up to 60 minutes before the exam begins. No candidate will be permitted to enter their test centres after this deadline, according to the RPSC, and candidates should arrive early enough to allow for thorough security checks and identification.

3. All applicants must bring their authentic Aadhar cards (colour print) to the exam centre. If the photograph on the Aadhar card is outdated or blurry, other forms of identification, such as a driver's license, passport, or voter ID, with a recent and clear photograph, will be accepted.

4. Applicants must paste recent pictures onto printed copies of their admit cards and bring them to the exam centre.

Note: Candidates will receive exam district information seven days before the examination, according to the announcement.