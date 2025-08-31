HPSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For AE & Other Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check Details Here

HPSC Recruitment 2025 | hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Recruitment 2025: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will end the online registration window for the positions of Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Public Works (B&R) Department, Municipal Engineer (Civil) in the Municipal Corporation, Urban Local Bodies Department, and Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil), Panchayati Raj in the Development and Panchayats Department, as advertised in Advt. No. 19 of 2025. Suitable applicants may apply for the positions via hpsc.gov.in until September 1, 2025.

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort aims to fill 153 positions. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 80

2. Municipal Engineer (Civil): 47

3. Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil): 26

HPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply for AE and other posts?

To fill out the form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPSC at hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the Advertisement tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the AE and other posts’ registration link.

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and upload the document (if necessary).

Step 6: Review the form and then submit.

Step 7: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

HPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees are:

1. For all Persons of Haryana with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (with at least 40% disability): NIL

2. Candidates belonging to OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS and women candidates of Haryana: 250

3. DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to their vertical category, i.e. OSC, DSC, BC-A (Non Creamy Layer), BC-B (Non Creamy Layer), ESM, EWS of Haryana: 250

4. DESM Candidates of Haryana belonging to UR Category: 1000

5. All remaining candidates: 1000