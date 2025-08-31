 IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here

The application process for 537 Apprenticeship positions is underway by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Eligible candidates can apply online via the IOCL's official website, iocl.com.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 01:47 PM IST
article-image
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025 | iocl.com

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has solicited applications for Apprenticeship positions. Eligible candidates can apply online via the IOCL's official website, iocl.com. The registration procedure began on August 29 and will close on September 18, 2025.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 537 positions within the organisation. The region-wise distribution is:

1. Eastern Region: 156 posts

FPJ Shorts
'Dragon & Elephant Must Dance Together': Chinese President Xi Jinping To PM Modi At SCO Tianjin Summit - Video
'Dragon & Elephant Must Dance Together': Chinese President Xi Jinping To PM Modi At SCO Tianjin Summit - Video
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection Process Here
US President Donald Trump Plays Golf Amid Health Rumors Following Viral Photo Of Bruised Hand
US President Donald Trump Plays Golf Amid Health Rumors Following Viral Photo Of Bruised Hand
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support
China Deploys Humanoid AI Robot Xiao He At SCO Summit 2025, Helps Media With Translation, Information & Event Support

2. Western Region: 152 posts

3. Northern Region: 97 posts

4. South-Eastern Region: 85 posts

5. Southern Region: 47 posts

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Stipend

The monthly stipend awarded to apprentices shall be determined in accordance with the Apprentices Act, 1961/1973, Apprentices Rules 1992/2019, as revised from time to time, and Corporation standards. The apprenticeship program will last 12 months, beginning from the date of engagement.

Read the official notice here

Read Also
AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration Window For AYUSH NEET UG Closes Tomorrow; Check Application...
article-image

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process is based on a merit list created from the marks earned in the qualifying examination. There will be no written exams or interviews.

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Age limit: As of August 31, 2025, the minimum age is 18 and the maximum age is 24.

2. Educational qualification: The post-wise educational qualifications are:

a. Technician Apprentice: Full-time diploma in engineering in the appropriate field

b. Trade Apprentice: A graduate degree in the appropriate academic area

c. Data Entry Operator: Requires a 12th pass from a recognised board

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The documents required for this recruitment are: passport-size photograph and signature, educational qualification certificates (10th, 12th, Diploma/Degree), caste certificate (if applicable), proof of age & address, and NAPS/NATS registration number.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection...

IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 537 Posts Underway; Check Selection...

'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over...

'Unnecessarily Dragged Into Litigation': Himachal Pradesh High Court Orders Govt To Take Over...

125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Support UPSC Aspirants Missing...

125th Episode Of Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Launches 'Pratibha Setu' To Support UPSC Aspirants Missing...

AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration Window For AYUSH NEET UG Closes Tomorrow; Check Application...

AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration Window For AYUSH NEET UG Closes Tomorrow; Check Application...

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 8,477 Posts Out; Check Vacancy Details

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 8,477 Posts Out; Check Vacancy Details