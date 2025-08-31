AACCC Counselling 2025: Registration Window For AYUSH NEET UG Closes Tomorrow; Check Application Fees Here

AACCC Counselling 2025 | Canva

The registration procedure for undergraduate admissions to all India quota seats via the NEET UG 2025 will close by the Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee tomorrow, September 1, at 2 p.m. Eligible students can apply for AYUSH NEET UG counselling through the official website, aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Important dates

The application procedure payment facility will close at 5 p.m. The choice filling facility began on August 26 and will close tomorrow at 11:55 p.m. The option locking facility will be available tomorrow from 2 p.m. until 11:55 p.m.

According to the counselling timetable, the seat allotment results will be revealed on September 4, and candidates must report to their respective institutions between September 5 and September 12, 2025. The details of the registered applicants will be checked between September 13 and 14.

Check the complete schedule here

Note: All India quota (AIQ) seats in BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS under Govt./Govt. Aided/Central Universities (CU), National Institutes (NI), and Deemed University (DU), as well as B. Pharm(Ay) seats under ITRA, Jamnagar, are up for grabs with this AACCC counselling.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Application fees

The counselling fee varies based on the type of institution and the candidate’s category. For AIQ Government Colleges, AIQ Government-Aided Colleges, and Central Universities/National Institutes (CU/NI), the fee is ₹1000 for UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates, while SC, ST, and PwBD candidates are required to pay ₹500. For Deemed Universities, the counselling fee is ₹5000 for candidates of all categories.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Documents required

The list of documents required for NEET UG 2025 admission is:

1. Class 10 mark sheet

2. Class 12 mark sheet

3. NEET result

4. Caste certificate (if applicable)

5. Disability certificate (if applicable)

6. NEET admit card

7. A valid ID proof

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Number of rounds

AYUSH NEET UG counselling will be conducted in three rounds, followed by stray vacancy rounds.