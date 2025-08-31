WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Short Notification For 8,477 Posts Out; Check Vacancy Details

WBSSC Recruitment 2025 | westbengalssc.com

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: The West Bengal School Service Commission published the first notification for a total of 8,477 non-teaching positions. When the link goes live, qualified and interested applicants will be allowed to complete their applications through the commission's official website, westbengalssc.com.

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Important Dates

The important dates for this recruitment are:

1. Application process starting date: September 16, 2025 (5 PM)

2. Last date to apply: October 31, 2025 (5 PM)

3. Last date to make the payment: October 31, 2025 (11:59 PM)

4. Detailed notification date: August 31, 2025

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The estimated vacancies, according to the announcement, are given below:

1. Group C (Clerk): 2989 vacancies

2. Group D: 5488 vacancies

"This notification is being issued for conducting 1st State Level Selection Test (SLST) for selection to the posts of Non-Teaching Staff [Group C(Clerk) and Group D] under the West Bengal School Service Commission (Selection of Persons for Appointment to the Posts of Non-Teaching Staff) Rules, 2025 and other guidelines of the State Government, as applicable," the notification reads.

Read the short notification here

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Applicants can follow the processes outlined below to submit applications for the hiring procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBSSC at westbengalssc.com.

Step 2: Click on the Apply Now tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the WBSCC Grade C & D recruitment 2025 apply link.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, upload documents, and make the payment.

Step 5: Now, review the application form, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

WBSSC Recruitment 2025: What will the detailed notification carry?

The complete notification will contain information about qualifications, education, salary rate, and the selection procedure. It will also tell students of critical dates such as the application fee, correction window, admit card publication date, and exam timetable.