KSET 2025: Registration Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Fill Form

KSET 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has rescheduled the registration procedure for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test, or KSET 2025. According to the official website, registration will begin on September 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Qualified candidates can submit their form on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Previously, the KSET 2025 announcement, dated August 22, 2025, stated that registrations would commence on September 28, 2025.

KSET 2025: Important dates

The important dates are:

Last date to submit the form: September 18, 2025

Deadline for fee payment: September 19, 2025

Hall ticket release date: October 24, 2025

Exam date: November 2, 2025

KSET 2025: How to apply?

Candidates can follow the processes listed below to apply for KSET 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the KSET 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login credentials to register.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, make the payment, and then review it.

Step 5: Now, submit the form after checking all the details.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

KSET 2025: Application fees

Candidates can pay the exam cost online. The category-specific application cost for KSET 2025 is as follows:

General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIB, and state candidates are ₹1000 each.

Cat 1, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates pay ₹700.

KSET 2025: Exam details

KEA will administer the KSET 2025 exam in 33 topics. The previous year's KSET 2024 took place in 41 papers. KSET is used to select assistant professors at state institutions, colleges, and universities.

Furthermore, individuals who are already eligible for KSET are not permitted to apply for the same topic. However, if an applicant is declared qualified in a previous examination and reapplies for the same topic, their nomination would be refused.