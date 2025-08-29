RPSC School Lecturer Notification 2025 For 500 Posts Released; Check Exam Pattern & Other Details Here

RPSC School Lecturer Notification 2025 | rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC School Lecturer Notification 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has issued a notification for the School Lecturer (School Education) - 2025 (Agriculture) positions under Advertisement No. 09/2025-26. Eligible individuals can apply for the positions via rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in between September 4 and October 3, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 500 posts.

RPSC School Lecturer Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: A four-year Bachelor's degree in Agriculture/Horticulture recognized by the UGC, a postgraduate degree in a related subject of Agriculture/Horticulture recognized by the UGC, and a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) from any institution accredited by the National Council for Teacher Education. Excellent understanding of Hindi written in Devnagari script, as well as awareness of Rajasthani culture.

Age limit: Applicants must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40 as of January 1, 2026. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category candidates.

RPSC School Lecturer Notification 2025: Application fees

Candidates from the General/Unreserved categories must pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates must pay Rs 400 when applying.

RPSC School Lecturer Notification 2025: Exam pattern

There will be two papers for the exam, and the total number of marks will be 450. There will be 150 marks for Paper I, which will last one and a half hours. There will be 300 marks for Paper II, which will last three hours. Both papers will have just multiple-choice questions. There will be negative marking for answers, which means that for every wrong answer, one-third of the marks for that question will be taken away. Any answer that is wrong or more than one answer is a wrong answer.

RPSC School Lecturer Notification 2025: Minimum qualification

The minimum passing mark for each paper is 40%. Given that the above-mentioned percentage is lowered by 5% for applicants from the Scheduled Castes and Tribes.