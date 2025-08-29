 JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Revised Dates For Electrical And Civil Exams Announced; Details Here
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Revised Dates For Electrical And Civil Exams Announced; Details Here

Revised dates for Junior Engineer Electrical and Civil exams 2025 has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). Admit cards to be available soon on the official website.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:39 PM IST
article-image
JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025 | Canva

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has issued an updated test timetable for the Junior Engineer (Electrical) and Junior Engineer (Civil). According to the notice, the exams for JE (Civil) and JE (Electrical) will be held on September 7 and 21, 2025, respectively.

The JE exam was cancelled earlier this week due to claims of a paper leak before the recruitment examination. Nevertheless, the JKSSB reported that the exam was cancelled due to 'weather-related circumstances'.

Read the official JE (Civil) notification 2025

Click here for the JE (Electrical) notification 2025

JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025: Admit card

The hall tickets for JE (Civil) and JE (Electrical) will be issued on September 1 and 15, respectively. Once out, the admit cards will be accessible via the official JKSSB website, jkssb.nic.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 292 JE (Electrical) and 508 JE (Civil) positions.

How to download the JKSSB JE Hall Ticket 2025?

To download and view the admit card, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JE (Electrical) or JE (Civil) hall ticket 2025 link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details and then submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JKSSB Recruitment 2025: Constable PET Rescheduled

Additionally, the JKSSB declared that those who showed up for the PST/PET for the position of Constable (Armed/SDRF/IRP/Executive), Home Department, on August 26, 2025 in shift C and were selected for the Physical Standard Test (PST) but were unable to complete the Physical Endurance Test (PET) due to inclement weather, will now have their PET held at 12 p.m. on August 29, 2025.

The PET/PST of the candidates who were due to appear on August 27 but whose PET/PST was postponed will likewise take place on August 29 at the previously announced times.

