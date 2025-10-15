 Kerala: St. Rita's Public School Denies Barring Student Over Hijab, Calls Govt Report 'Factually Incorrect'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationKerala: St. Rita's Public School Denies Barring Student Over Hijab, Calls Govt Report 'Factually Incorrect'

Kerala: St. Rita's Public School Denies Barring Student Over Hijab, Calls Govt Report 'Factually Incorrect'

St. Rita’s Public School in Kochi denied allegations that a Class 8 student was barred for wearing a hijab, calling the government report “factually incorrect.” The matter was reportedly resolved amicably between the school and the student’s father. The case remains before the court, with police maintaining a presence outside the reopened school.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 01:10 PM IST
article-image
Kerala: St. Rita's Public School Denies Barring Student Over Hijab, Calls Govt Report 'Factually Incorrect' | File Pic (Representative Image)

Kochi: The management of St. Rita’s Public School, Palluruthy, on Wednesday strongly denied allegations that a Class 8 student was barred from the class for wearing a hijab, calling the report submitted to the authorities “factually incorrect”.

School Principal's Statement

“We received the mail from the government at 9.15 a.m. to give a report. We submitted our report immediately. The Education Officer of the government spoke to all of us. The report that has been submitted is not factual -- we have all the evidence to prove it. The matter is now before the court, and we will let it take its course,” the Principal said on Wednesday.

Citing the 2018 Kerala High Court verdict on the issue, she stressed, “We have not denied the right to education. She is our student, and all students are equal to us.”

FPJ Shorts
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
Shares Of SME-Listed Nirman Agri Genetics Hit 5% After SEBI Bars Market Access Over Misuse Of IPO Funds
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage
'Salman Khan Gave Me An Identify That No One Else Did': Fashion Designer Vikram Phadnis Thanks Actor On Stage
Read Also
ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
article-image

The Principal also pointed out that the matter had been amicably resolved between the school management and the girl’s father on Tuesday, before the Education Minister intervened.

“The father had stated to the media that they would abide by the school’s rules and made it clear he would not be part of any communal overtures,” she added.

Supporting this stand, a teacher said this girl student came to the school on the 7th, 8th, and 10th of this month.

“Some Muslim parents have said their children are being pressured to wear the hijab, which is very difficult for them. The Education Officer’s report is factually wrong. We have done nothing wrong and have not pressured anyone. If any order comes that is not correct, we will go before the law of the land,” the teacher said.

Read Also
Kochi Hijab Row: St. Rita's Public School Reopens Amid Police Presence, Kerala Govt Flags Rights...
article-image

School Reopens

The school reopened on Wednesday after a two-day closure following the controversy.

The student concerned did not attend the school, with her parent citing health issues.

A strong police force was present outside the school.

Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government had intervened after an inquiry by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education found serious lapses.

Read Also
CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details
article-image

The inquiry concluded that the school’s action amounted to a violation of the Right to Education Act and the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.

Hibi Eden, Congress MP, who mediated talks between the school and the family, said the father had assured he would not allow communal forces to exploit the issue.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24

AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24

SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI

SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI

Durgapur Student Gang-Rape Case: Calcutta HC Restricts Entry Of Outsiders To Medical College...

Durgapur Student Gang-Rape Case: Calcutta HC Restricts Entry Of Outsiders To Medical College...

'Who Tought You Descipline?' Manager Shames Employee For Sick Leave In Broken English, Internet...

'Who Tought You Descipline?' Manager Shames Employee For Sick Leave In Broken English, Internet...

Maha NEET UG 2025: CET Cell Issues Notice To 152 Candidates Over 'False Documents' | Here's What...

Maha NEET UG 2025: CET Cell Issues Notice To 152 Candidates Over 'False Documents' | Here's What...