Kochi Hijab Row: St. Rita's Public School Reopens Amid Police Presence, Kerala Govt Flags Rights Violation | IANS

Kochi: St. Rita’s Public School in Palluruthy in Kerala's Kochi reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two days following a controversy over the wearing of the hijab by a Class 8 student.

There was a strong police force outside the school. The girl, who had insisted on wearing the hijab, did not attend school, with her parent citing health issues for her absence.

About The Controversy

The controversy erupted after the school authorities allegedly denied the student entry to the classroom for wearing a headscarf.

The incident triggered protests and drew widespread public attention, prompting an urgent government intervention.

The girl’s father, on Tuesday, stated that the family was willing to abide by the school’s regulations and wanted their daughter to continue her studies there.

“We do not want this to be exploited for any communal agenda,” he conveyed.

This stand was made public after a meeting between the family and school management representatives, mediated by Hibi Eden MP and Mohammed Shiyas, Ernakulam District Congress Committee president.

Anas, representing the family, reaffirmed their willingness to comply with the school’s uniform policy while firmly rejecting any attempts by external groups to escalate the issue.

Hibi Eden alleged that BJP-RSS groups had deliberately tried to stir unrest, asserting that “no one will be allowed to create communal divisions”.

But late Tuesday, State Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the government had intervened swiftly after receiving the student’s father’s complaint.

An inquiry conducted by the Ernakulam Deputy Director of Education found serious lapses on the part of the school authorities.

The inquiry report concluded that preventing a student from attending class for wearing a headscarf amounted to a grave misconduct and a violation of the Right to Education Act.

It further stated that the school’s action was contrary to the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.

The government is expected to initiate further action based on the inquiry findings, with officials stressing that students’ rights must be fully protected.

Sivankutty also pointed out that the school authorities have been asked to come out with an action taken report, and it has to be submitted to the Education officials.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the school has made it clear that they will have a relook at the issue on Wednesday in the wake of the response from the Minister.

