DU Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 56 Professor Vacancies Starts; Check Application Fees Here

DU Recruitment 2025: The University of Delhi has started accepting online applications for 56 professor vacancies across various departments. The deadline for submitting applications is October 21, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

DU Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment aims to fill a total of 56 vacancies. Out of which, 35 vacancies are for Associate Professors and 21 for Professors. Vacancies are accessible in the following departments:

a. Department of Management Studies:

1. Associate Professors: 23 posts (UR-9, SC-4, ST-2, OBC-5, EWS-2, PwBD-1)

2. Professors: 12 posts (UR-4, SC-3, ST-1, OBC-2, EWS-1, PwBD-1)

b. Department of Physics & Astrophysics:

1. Associate Professors: 8 posts (ST-3, OBC-1, EWS-3, PwBD-1)

2. Professors: 7 posts (UR-2, SC-1, ST-1, OBC-2, PwBD-1)

c. Department of Social Work:

1. Associate Professors: 4 posts (SC-1, ST-1, OBC-1, EWS-1)

2. Professors: 2 posts (SC-1, OBC-1)

DU Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of DU at du.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the important links and then choose 'Jobs & Opportunities.'

Step 3: After that, click on the "Online Application Link."

Step 4: Next, candidates can enter all the necessary details and then submit.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, upload the necessary document, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Application forms must be completed online only through the University’s official website within the specified deadline, as offline submissions will not be accepted.

DU Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants must submit the application form and fee as per the prescribed details. The fee structure is ₹2000 for UR, ₹1500 for OBC/EWS category and women applicants, ₹1000 for SC/ST, and ₹500 for PwBD category for the posts of Associate Professor and Professor. Applications that are incomplete or submitted without the required fee will be rejected, and the fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Payment should be made online via credit card, debit card, or net banking. Candidates applying for multiple posts or departments must submit separate applications and fees for each post.