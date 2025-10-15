 Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km Traffic Jam
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km Traffic Jam

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km Traffic Jam

Over 500 students and commuters were stranded for nearly 12 hours on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar due to a 70 km traffic jam caused by lane closures and diversions. Twelve school buses were trapped overnight without food or water, prompting outrage from parents. Authorities faced criticism for poor coordination, while local volunteers provided basic aid.

Megha Parmar Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km Traffic Jam |

Palghar: A massive traffic jam on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district left more than 500 students and commuters stranded for nearly 12 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

About The Gridlock

The gridlock, which stretched for nearly 70 kilometres near Vasai, began around 5.30 pm on Tuesday and continued until the early hours of Wednesday. Twelve buses carrying students from Classes 5 to 10 of various schools — along with some college students from Thane and Mumbai — were caught in the chaos while returning from a school picnic near Virar. It left six buses of students from a well-known Dadar school and six buses of students from Malwani stranded without food or water overnight.

Read Also
'Among The Flock Of Pakistani Supporters': BJP Slams Lyricist Javed Akhtar Over Remarks Criticising...
article-image

The students from the Dadar school were returning from a picnic at The Great Escape Water Park in Vajreshwari on Wednesday when they became trapped in the gridlock. Despite a normal travel time of two to three hours for the 70 km journey, the students did not reach home until 6 a.m. the following day, sparking outrage over the dangerous traffic situation.

FPJ Shorts
Stampede-Like Rush Seen At Mumbai's Dadar Market Ahead Of Diwali; Netizens Raise Safety Concerns | VIDEO
Stampede-Like Rush Seen At Mumbai's Dadar Market Ahead Of Diwali; Netizens Raise Safety Concerns | VIDEO
Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025
Who Is Angel Reese? The First Professional Athlete To Walk Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025
Amazon Plans To Lay Off Employees Once Again; HR Staff To Be Impacted The Most
Amazon Plans To Lay Off Employees Once Again; HR Staff To Be Impacted The Most
Shipbuilding & Maritime Reform Poised For Growth With ₹69,725 Crore Investments In India, Boosting Employment, & National Security
Shipbuilding & Maritime Reform Poised For Growth With ₹69,725 Crore Investments In India, Boosting Employment, & National Security

For hours, the children were left without food or water, as vehicles barely crawled along the highway. By nightfall, many students were exhausted, anxious, and hungry, while their parents waited in distress for updates on their safety.

Members of a local social organisation rushed to the scene to assist. They distributed water and biscuits to the stranded students and helped drivers navigate the choked lanes.

Read Also
CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details
article-image

The traffic snarl was triggered by the diversion of heavy vehicles from the Ghodbunder Highway in Thane, where ongoing repair work had shifted the traffic burden onto the Mumbai–Ahmedabad route. A lane closure near the Indian Oil petrol pump on the Thane-bound carriageway, scheduled until October 14, further compounded the issue.

Despite the road closure, there was no visible presence of traffic police from the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) police to manage the gridlock. According to reports, attempts to contact the police were met with no response.

Some buses carrying students managed to take detours, while others inched forward through the night. The buses reached its Dadar safely by 6 am on Wednesday, sources said.

Read Also
Bombay HC Quashes Maharashtra Govt’s Acquisition Of NESCO’s Goregaon Land, Terms Action...
article-image

Frustrated parents and locals slammed the authorities for poor coordination and planning. The incident has highlighted the need for better planning and coordination by authorities to prevent such dangerous and distressing situations in the future.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Stampede-Like Rush Seen At Mumbai's Dadar Market Ahead Of Diwali; Netizens Raise Safety Concerns |...

Stampede-Like Rush Seen At Mumbai's Dadar Market Ahead Of Diwali; Netizens Raise Safety Concerns |...

Mumbai Guide: Travelling To Cuffe Parade By Metro 3? Check Out THESE Famous Eateries Nearby

Mumbai Guide: Travelling To Cuffe Parade By Metro 3? Check Out THESE Famous Eateries Nearby

Thane Accident: Video Shows 29-Yo Engineer Being Crushed Under Truck, Dies In Ambulance Stuck In...

Thane Accident: Video Shows 29-Yo Engineer Being Crushed Under Truck, Dies In Ambulance Stuck In...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km...

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway: Over 500 Students Stranded Without Food Or Water For 12 Hours Due To 70-Km...

NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh...

NCP (SP) Youth Faction To Protest With Black Lanterns As CM Employment Scheme Leaves Nearly 5 Lakh...