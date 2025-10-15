Mumbai Guide: Travelling To Cuffe Parade By Metro 3? Check Out THESE Famous Eateries Nearby

By: Manasi Kamble | October 15, 2025
Bayroute: Elegant fine dining offering authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine with a beautiful, inviting ambience, perfect for a special meal.
Trattoria: Located in President, Mumbai, this 24/7 restaurant serves rustic Italian classics, providing a reliable and enjoyable dining option anytime.
The Konkan Café: Also at President, Mumbai, this restaurant specializes in coastal and Southern Indian flavors, offering a delightful regional culinary experience.
Tibbs Frankie (Maker Arcade): A well-known spot for quick, delicious, and affordable fast food rolls, excellent for a speedy bite near the station.
Pastel Patisserie (Maker Arcade): A charming place for continental desserts and sweet treats, offering a delightful stop for coffee and pastries.
Sweet Bengal (Maker Arcade): Satisfy your sweet tooth with authentic Bengali desserts and traditional Indian mithai at this popular counter.
Shubh Sagar Pure Veg Restaurant: Offers a wide variety of delicious North and South Indian vegetarian food, known for its comfortable seating and well-lit interior.
Thanks For Reading!