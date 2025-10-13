Mumbai Guide: Breakfast Spots Near CSMT Station You Must Explore

By: Manasi Kamble | October 13, 2025
Cafe Excelsior: An old-fashioned café famous for its Parsi and Continental breakfast offerings; don't miss their cutlets, rolls, and traditional Irani chai. Location: Kitab Mahal, AK Nayak Marg, Fort.
Madras Bhuvan Family Restaurant: Good spot for authentic South Indian fare like crisp dosas, fluffy idlis, and flavorful vadas.
Aaram Vada Pav: Located across from CSMT Station, beside Capitol Cinema, Fort, renowned stall offering Mumbai's iconic Vada Pav; fast, affordable, and ideal for a genuine beginning.
Olympia Coffee House: Historic Irani joint, popular for its delicious Kheema Pav and comforting chai; budget-friendly and bustling. Location: Colaba, close to Regal Cinema.
Indigo Delicatessen: : Offers a gourmet, Western-style breakfast menu, including eggs benedict, pancakes, and fresh juices. Multiple locations, including a major one in Colaba/Fort area.
Kyani & Co. (Kyani's): An iconic Parsi bakery and cafe; a must-try for Bun Maska, Akuri, and classic Irani baked goods. Location: Jer Mahal Estate, near Metro Cinema, Marine Lines.
Sassanian Boulangerie: nother venerable Parsi establishment, excellent for eggs, bun maska, patties, and delicious baked savories. Location: Dhobi Talao, near Metro Cinema, Marine Lines.