Kerala Education Minister Orders St. Rita’s School In Ernakulam To Allow Girl Wearing Hijab; Calls The Action ‘Unconstitutional’

Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty | Image: X

The Kerala government has intervened after a dispute over a Muslim student wearing a hijab led to the temporary closure of a Christian-run school in Kochi’s Ernakulam district. General Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Tuesday directed St. Rita’s Public School to allow the 8th standard student to continue her studies while wearing a headscarf, calling the school’s earlier action “unconstitutional.”

The controversy began when the school barred the girl from attending classes for wearing a hijab, sparking protests from her parents and local groups. The school later declared a two-day holiday following the escalating tensions.

Read Also Kerala School Shuts For Two Days Amid Dispute Over Student Wearing Hijab; Nuns Allege SDPI Pressure

Govt Terms School’s Action ‘Serious Violation’

Following an inquiry ordered by the Education Department, the Deputy Director of Education (Ernakulam) reported that the school management had committed a “serious mistake” by denying the student entry. Citing the report, Minister Sivankutty said the school’s move violated both the Right to Education Act and the fundamental religious freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

"There was an issue at St. Rita’s School in Ernakulam regarding students’ uniforms, and a child was not allowed to enter the classroom. The action taken by the school authorities was unconstitutional. The Deputy Director of Ernakulam was assigned to investigate the incident. The Deputy Director’s report stated that the school management had committed a serious mistake. Based on this, the government has issued certain directives," the minister said, as reported by ANI.

"The child’s rights cannot be denied. The school management must design an appropriate headscarf that matches the uniform to resolve the issue. If these instructions are not followed, the government will take strict action. This is Kerala," the minister added, as reported by ANI.

Thiruvananthapuram | On Catholic school shut for two days after row over student wearing hijab, Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty says, "There was an issue at St. Rita’s School in Ernakulam regarding students’ uniforms, and a child was not allowed to enter the classroom.… pic.twitter.com/U2GcOMOCcM — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

Directives Issued to School Management

According to the ANI report, the minister instructed the principal and school management to submit a report by Wednesday, 11 am, explaining how they plan to address the mental distress caused to the student and her parents. He also reaffirmed that no educational institution in Kerala would be allowed to infringe upon constitutional rights or secular principles.