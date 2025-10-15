 Himachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies

Himachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies

Himachal Pradesh will establish a skill academy and digital university to equip students for “emergency-like” situations, says Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani. The initiative includes practical training, entrepreneurship programs in collaboration with industries, and partnerships with national brands in sectors like beauty, wellness, and fashion.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Himachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies | Representative Photo

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government will set up a skill academy and digital university to equip students to deal with "emergency-like" situations, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said on Tuesday.

Chairing a review meeting on technical education here, Dharmani said that in order to encourage entrepreneurship, various programmes in collaboration with the Industries Department and Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) will be conducted in technical institutes.

Read Also
SC Refers PIL On Making TET Mandatory For All Schools, Including Minority Institutions, To CJI
article-image

Engineering and technical education students would be given practical training at these centres, he said.

Dharmani mentioned the growing beauty, wellness, and fashion sectors and said collaboration with national brands is attracting the youths to these industries.

FPJ Shorts
Gold ETFs Record 6-Fold Jump In September Inflows Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Price Rise: Report
Gold ETFs Record 6-Fold Jump In September Inflows Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Price Rise: Report
Micro Mitti To Invest ₹400 Crore In 30-Acre Green Township Project In Indore
Micro Mitti To Invest ₹400 Crore In 30-Acre Green Township Project In Indore
India’s Merchandise Exports Rise 6.75 Per Cent In September Despite US Tariff Hikes
India’s Merchandise Exports Rise 6.75 Per Cent In September Despite US Tariff Hikes
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study

Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study

West Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested

West Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested

When Will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begin? Here’s What Candidates Should Know

When Will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begin? Here’s What Candidates Should Know

Himachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies

Himachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies

'Girls Have Many Boyfriends': Delhi Student Alleges SAU Hostel Staff Told Her To ‘Bathe, Change’...

'Girls Have Many Boyfriends': Delhi Student Alleges SAU Hostel Staff Told Her To ‘Bathe, Change’...