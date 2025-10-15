 West Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationWest Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested

West Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested

A second-year engineering student in Kolkata alleged that her classmate drugged and raped her in her rented flat. The accused, who went into hiding, was arrested in Anandapur and sent to police custody until October 22. Police have launched an investigation, with further details of the incident expected to emerge.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested | Representative Image

Kolkata: A second-year student of a private engineering college in Kolkata was allegedly raped by her classmate, and the accused was arrested from the Anandapur area in the southern part of the city, police said.

About The Case

The woman, who came to West Bengal to study, filed a complaint against her classmate at the Anandapur Police Station, alleging that she became unconscious after consuming drinks laced with drugs, and later, she was raped by the accused, a senior officer said.

The police did not reveal the home state of the engineering student.

FPJ Shorts
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting
Why Arrogant KBC Kid Should Not Be Trolled: Experts Say He Might Be Suffering From This Mental Condition & Not Bad Parenting
'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid Bengaluru Infrastructure Backlash
'This Is No China Or Communist Country': Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Defends Govt Amid Bengaluru Infrastructure Backlash
Pankaj Dheer Death: Heartbroken Nikitin Dheer Consoles Mother At Father's Funeral In Mumbai; Emotional Video Surfaces
Pankaj Dheer Death: Heartbroken Nikitin Dheer Consoles Mother At Father's Funeral In Mumbai; Emotional Video Surfaces
Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study
Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study

"The student in her complaint alleged that she was staying in a rented flat in Anandapur, where the accused came and mixed drugs in her drinks. She became unconscious after drinking it and was later raped by her classmate," the officer said.

Read Also
'Girls Have Many Boyfriends': Delhi Student Alleges SAU Hostel Staff Told Her To ‘Bathe, Change’...
article-image

The incident was reported days after a medical college student in West Bengal's Durgapur was allegedly gang-raped when she went outside the campus.

The accused went into hiding for a few days, the officer said, adding that he was arrested as he returned home in Anandapur.

The accused, when produced before a city court, was sent to police custody till October 22.

"We have started the investigation, and the details of what happened will be revealed soon," the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study

Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi Assumes Charge As Director Of Indian Institute Of Advanced Study

West Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested

West Bengal News: 2nd-Year Engineering Student Raped By Classmate In Kolkata; Accused Arrested

When Will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begin? Here’s What Candidates Should Know

When Will NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begin? Here’s What Candidates Should Know

Himachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies

Himachal Pradesh Govt To Launch Skill Academy & Digital University To Train Students For Emergencies

'Girls Have Many Boyfriends': Delhi Student Alleges SAU Hostel Staff Told Her To ‘Bathe, Change’...

'Girls Have Many Boyfriends': Delhi Student Alleges SAU Hostel Staff Told Her To ‘Bathe, Change’...