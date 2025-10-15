 ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download
ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

The ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 has been released by the Assam State Level Recruitment Commission on the official websites sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 12:49 PM IST
article-image
ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 | formsrec.in

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: The Assam State Level Recruitment Commission has issued the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025. Applicants who took the Class 4 recruitment exam can access their results on the official websites sebaonline.org and assam.gov.in. To check the result, aspirants need to use their application number and password.

The Commission has noted that the results of the shortlisted candidates are provisional, and the final choice will be based on meeting the eligibility requirements outlined in the official advertisement, as well as verifying all papers and statements provided throughout the application process.

ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025: How to check the scorecards?

To check the scorecard, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Assam government at assam.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, enter the login details such as application number & password and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to check the ADRE Grade 4 Result 2025

Note: Aspirants experiencing technological difficulties should call the assistance desk at 9582390056 on business days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. For additional information, please visit the Assam Government's official website.

ADRE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The Assam ADRE recruitment test, held by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC), aims to fill 12,673 positions in various departments of the Assam government. There are 7,650 jobs for Class III and 5,023 for Class IV.

Grade-IV posts perform critical support and administrative functions, guaranteeing the seamless operation of state-level offices.

