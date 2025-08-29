IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: Short Notification Out; Check Salary Structure Here

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025 | iocl.com

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited has released a preliminary notification for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers. Candidates interested in applying for the role can do so through the official website, iocl.com. The application window will open from September 1, 2025, and will close on September 21, 2025.

According to the notification, the recruitment would be for Engineers (Graduate Engineers) in the Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines.

"Indian Oil Corporation Limited, a Maharatna CPSE and Fortune "Global 500" company, is a diversified and integrated energy major with a strong presence in Oil, Gas, Petrochemicals and Emerging Energy Solutions. To fuel its next phase of growth and transformation, Indian Oil invites energetic and passionate Graduate Engineers of Indian nationality to join us in this journey in the following disciplines," the official notice reads.

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for the recruiting drive, aspirants can follow the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Indian Oil at iocl.com.

Step 2: Click on the 'IndianOil For You' tab, available on the home page.

Step 3: After this, select ‘IndianOil For Careers’ and then go for the Indian Oil Engineers Recruitment 2025 apply link.

Step 4: Next, enter the details and then fill out the application form, upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the confirmation page will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

IOCL Engineer Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

The announcement states that the salary scale varies from ₹50,000 to ₹1,60,000. Apart from the basic salary, shortlisted applicants are entitled to Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Medical Facilities, Leave Travel Concession (LTC), Performance-related pay, Provident Fund, Gratuity, and other benefits.

About IndianOil careers

IndianOil provides a world of possibilities through more than 700 locations in India and abroad, including refineries, pumping stations, LPG bottling plants, bulk storage terminals, aviation fuel stations, retail/institutional business/lubricant sale points, Business Development units, and an R&D centre.