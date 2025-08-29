 KSET 2025 Registration Opens Today; Exam On November 2, Check Eligibility, Fees & Pattern
KSET 2025 Registration: The KSET 2025 registration has begun at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, with the last date to apply being September 18. The exam is scheduled for November 2, 2025, and the admit card will be released on October 24. Candidates must meet eligibility criteria based on their Master’s degree marks, and the exam will consist of two papers with objective-type questions.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
KSET 2025 Registration | Image: Canva

KSET 2025 Registration: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has begun the process of registration for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2025 from August 29, 2025. The candidates can apply online at the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Important Dates

The deadline to apply for KSET 2025 is September 18, and the fee payment deadline is September 19. The admit card will be available on October 24, and the examination will be held on November 2, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates from the General category should have 55% marks in a Master's degree, whereas SC, ST, OBC, PwD, and Transgender applicants need to secure 50%. Final year students of Master's as well as students awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Exam Scheme and Pattern

The KSET 2025 will be conducted in one session from 10 AM to 1 PM, and candidates should not exit the examination hall prior to 1 PM. Paper I will contain 50 questions of 2 marks each on teaching and research aptitude, reasoning, comprehension, and general awareness. Paper II will have 100 subject-specific questions of 2 marks each. All the answers should be marked on the OMR sheet supplied.

Examination Fee

The application fee for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIB, and other state candidates is ₹1000. The fee for Cat-I, SC, ST, PwD, and Transgender candidates is ₹700. Online payment is required.

KSET 2025 Registration: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link KSET 2025 Registration on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to register themselves

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the KSET 2025 registration confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

