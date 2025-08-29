SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Admit Card For 76 Manager Posts Out; Here's How To Download

SIDBI Admit Card 2025 | sidbi.in

SIDBI Admit Card 2025: The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has issued online test admit cards for the recruitment of Officers in Grade 'A' and Grade 'B'- General and Specialist Stream 2025. Those who qualify can obtain their admit cards from the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in.

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 76 openings. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Manager Grade 'A' - General Stream: 50 posts

2. Manager Grade 'B' - General and Specialist Streams: 26 posts

SIDBI Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To view the SIDBI hall ticket 2025, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in.

Step 2: Go to the Career tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Assistant Manager and Manager admit card link.

Step 4: Next, enter the necessary details and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Exam details

On September 6, 2025, the Phase I online examination will last two hours. The paper is composed of 200 questions for 200 points. The Phase II online examination will be performed on October 4, 2025, and the interview will take place in November 2025.

Read the official notice here

SIDBI Recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

There will be 200 multiple-choice questions on the online test, and the student will have 120 minutes to answer them all.

There will be seven parts to the test:

1. 30 questions and 30 marks for English Language

2. 25 questions and 25 marks for Reasoning Aptitude

3. 25 questions and 25 marks for Quantitative Aptitude

4. 20 questions and 20 marks for Computer Knowledge

5. 20 questions and 20 marks for General Awareness with a focus on Banking, Financial Sector, and Economic and Social Issues

6. 30 questions and 30 marks for MSMEs: Policy, Regulatory and Legal Framework; Finance and Management with a focus on MSME

7. 50 questions and 50 marks for a Stream Specific Test

The test will be in both Hindi and English, except for the English Language part. The qualifying sections are English Language, Reasoning Aptitude, Quantitative Aptitude, and Computer Knowledge. The merit section is made up of General Awareness, MSME-related themes, and the Stream Specific Test. The only thing that will be used to choose who moves on to Phase II is the scores in the merit portion.