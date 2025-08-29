DU Professor Urges Students To Prioritise Health, Not Deadlines In Viral Post

Delhi University professor Dr. Kavita Kamboj’s viral message reminds students that health and rest matter more than late-night deadlines. | Image: LinkedIn/Dr. Kavita K

A heartfelt appeal by a Delhi University professor to a student has gone viral, with many discussions on academic stress and student well-being.

Dr. Kavita Kamboj, Assistant Professor at Kirori Mal College, posted on LinkedIn that a student had turned in an assignment at 3:49 am. While commending the student for his dedication, she pointed out the pitfalls of sacrificing health on account of deadlines.

In her post, she encouraged students to organise their work more and take rest first: “Without proper sleep, even the best efforts lose their meaning. Your well-being matters more than deadlines.”

Dr. Kamboj even posted a screenshot of her response to the student, wherein she praised their thorough work but cautioned against late-night submissions. She reminded them to be balanced: "You can always make extra time without giving up your sleep. If you sacrifice your rest for work, it makes no sense. I am always here for any help. Give me a call after having a good sleep and breakfast.”

Her message has since resonated with thousands online, drawing appreciation for emphasising mental health and balanced productivity in academia. Several users also reacted to Dr. Kamboj’s viral post, appreciating her thoughtful reminder to students.

Netizens Reactions

One user wrote, “Health and rest should always come first, only then can our efforts truly shine. Such a valuable reminder, ma’am. Thank you for highlighting this.”

Another user added, “I hope most educators rethink this way! Just got up from a nap after working at 4 am, what a coincidence to come across this wonderful post.”

Highlighting the struggles of research scholars, one commenter said, “This is a common practice nowadays. PhD students often work through nights, sometimes due to experiments or simulations. A single power cut can ruin everything, so precautions become necessary.”

Some also pointed to procrastination habits, with one user remarking, “While it’s concerning to see students pulling off 3:49 AM masterpieces, half the brilliance often comes from procrastination superpowers, and the other half from being natural night owls.”

Appreciating her approach, another comment read, “Such kinds of teachers create real change in society and uplift students to achieve their goals.”