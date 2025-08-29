HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club Holds 24-Hour 114 Km Tribute Run Honouring Fauja Singh, The World’s Oldest Marathon Runner

In a moving celebration of endurance, resilience and the indomitable human spirit, HSNC University’s Fit Bharat Club successfully organised the 114 Km Tribute Run on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, honouring the legendary Fauja Singh (1911–2025), the world’s oldest marathon runner.

The run, which commenced from KC College campus on 14th August at 8:00 am, was flagged off by Dr. Tejashree Shanbhag, Principal of KC College and concluded at the Worli campus of HSNC University, Mumbai on 15th August at 8:00 am, symbolised 114 kilometres, one for each year of Fauja Singh’s inspiring life. Participants took on the challenging 24-hour endurance format, running in loops from KC College to Babulnath before culminating at the University campus.

A total of 27 participants took part in the tribute run. Students, faculty members, alumni and fitness enthusiasts from across the city came together to participate, many running stretches in teams, while seasoned runners attempted longer distances. The atmosphere was one of camaraderie, purpose and celebration, with every kilometre serving as a tribute to Singh’s extraordinary journey from a farmer in Punjab to a global icon of fitness and longevity.

Reflecting on the occasion, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, said “It was an honour to flag off this special run dedicated to Fauja Singh. Through the Fit Bharat Club, our University is nurturing not only intellectual excellence but also physical and emotional strength. The 114 Km Tribute Run is a fitting homage to a true legend and a reminder to our students that holistic growth is the foundation of real education”.

Dr. Bagla highlighted the deeper message, “Fauja Singh taught us that age is never a barrier when the mind and heart are strong. This run was not just about distance; it was about carrying forward his legacy of discipline, positivity and never giving up.”

Dr.Bagla further added: “The Fit Bharat Club has become a vibrant platform for channelising the energy of our students and staff into healthy, constructive pursuits. Its initiatives embody our University’s philosophy of blending academics with well-being and I am immensely proud of the spirit and dedication with which the club continues to inspire the HSNC community.”

At 8:45 am on Independence Day, the runners triumphantly returned after completing the final stretch. They were warmly felicitated with medals by Vice Chancellor Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla and Provost Mr. Anil Harish, who congratulated them for their determination and saluted the collective spirit of the participants.

The felicitation marked a memorable conclusion to the Tribute Run, not just a sporting milestone, but a symbolic salute to India’s freedom, resilience and the legacy of Fauja Singh.

The initiative, a highlight in the University’s wellness calendar, was driven by the Fit Bharat Club of HSNC University, which has been spearheading campaigns to promote health, wellness, and active living among students and staff. The club has consistently organised yoga workshops, cycling rallies, long distance runs, fitness challenges and awareness sessions, making fitness an integral part of campus culture. The Tribute Run added yet another landmark to its growing list of impactful activities.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Mayur Dumasia, Assistant Professor, who also participated in the run said, “Being part of this run was a deeply personal experience for me. Covering the distance over 24 hours was tough, but every step reminded me of Fauja Singh’s unmatched grit and spirit. His life shows us that endurance is as much about the mind as it is about the body. Running alongside our students, colleagues and alumni for this cause was truly unforgettable.”

With this event, HSNC University reaffirmed its commitment to holistic education, one that nurtures not just the mind, but also the body and soul, drawing inspiration from icons like Fauja Singh who embody the essence of fitness, determination and hope.