ICAI CA Foundation September 2025 Admit Card Released at eservices.icai.org; Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Friday issued the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for the Foundation exam. Candidates who have applied for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India can check and download the ICAI CA admit card 2025 at eservices.icai.org.

In order to access the ICAI CA admit card 2025, candidates will have to enter their registration number and password on the portal.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA exams 2025 schedule. The CA Final examination will commence first, with Group 1 papers on September 3, 6, and 8, and Group 2 on September 10, 12, and 14. The CA Intermediate exam will take place from September 4 to 15, with Group 1 on September 4, 7, and 9, and Group 2 on September 11, 13, and 15. The CA Foundation exam will take place on September 16, 18, 20, and 22.

The CA Foundation admit card 2025 will include the date of exam, shift timings, schedule, and instructions. If an error is found, ICAI will announce a correction window on the official website, through which candidates can log in and correct the entries. After submission of the corrections, the candidates are required to print the application and get the admit card attested by an ICAI member.

Candidates must bring their ICAI CA admit card 2025 along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination. Candidates who fail to bring the ICAI CA hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

Read Also DU Professor Urges Students To Prioritise Health, Not Deadlines In Viral Post

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Click on the link ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 for Foundation exam on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the registration number and password on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 and save it for future reference.

ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 Direct Link