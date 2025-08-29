NEET PG Scorecard, Final Answer Key 2025 Out At natboard.edu.in; Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG Scorecard, Final Answer Key 2025 | Image: Official Website

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday released the NEET PG 2025 scorecard and final answer key 2025. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate can check and download the NEET PG scorecard, answer key 2025 at natboard.edu.in.

In order to access the NEET PG Scorecard, Final Answer Key 2025, candidates will have to enter the required details on the login page.

The NEET PG 2025 scorecard will present candidates with a detailed analysis of performance in terms of marks secured, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR). This will assist candidates in evaluating their ranking in the very competitive examination.

NBEMS administered the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3, 2025, in one shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam had 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) with four options in English. A 25% negative marking scheme was applied for each incorrect answer.

The result of NEET PG 2025 was announced on 19th August 2025 and the merit list of 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats was released on 27th August 2025.

Applicants who obtain marks equal to or more than the cut-off as described in their category will qualify for the MCC counseling procedure. All India 50% Quota scorecards will be provided online from September 5, 2025, onwards. No hard copies will be provided, and applicants have to download them from the site of the official authority. The scorecards will be available for six months for reference and use while counseling.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- natboard.edu.in

Step 2: Log in with the required details and click on the link NEET PG Scorecard 2025

Step 3: The NEET PG Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET PG Scorecard 2025 and take a printout for future reference.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025, Final Answer Key Direct Link