NBEMS Releases NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats At natboard.edu.in; Check Details, Scorecard, And Counselling Process

NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 merit list for 50% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

For the 2025–26 academic year, candidates can now view the merit list on the official website, natboard.edu.in, for admission to 50% AIQ seats in the Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), Postgraduate Diploma courses, Post MBBS Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Doctorate of National Board (DrNB – Direct 6 years) programs, and NBEMS Diploma courses.

NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats: Steps to check the AIQ merit list

Candidates can verify and download the AIQ merit list by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS website.

Step 2: Select "NEET PG" from the "Examinations" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the "NEET PG 2025 AIQ Merit List" link.

Step 4: The screen will display the PDF of the merit list.

Step 5: To locate your application ID or roll number, use the search option (Ctrl + F).

Step 6: Save the PDF to your computer for later use.

NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats: Details mentioned in the merit list

Candidate’s Roll Number

Application ID

Category of the candidate

NEET PG Score

NEET PG Rank

All India Quota (AIQ) Rank

Category-wise AIQ Rank

Other relevant information as specified in the list

NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats: AIQ Scorecard

All qualified applicants will have access to their AIQ scorecards via NBEMS at natboard.edu.in by September 5, 2025, at the latest. You can download these scorecards for a maximum of six months.

NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats: Details mentioned AIQ scorecard

NEET PG 2025 Rank – Overall position among all candidates who appeared in NEET PG 2025.

All India Quota (AIQ) Rank – Position among candidates eligible for AIQ counselling.

All India Quota Category Rank – Position within the specific category (OBC/SC/ST/EWS) among candidates eligible for AIQ counselling.

NEET PG 2025 Merit List For 50% AIQ Seats: Exam details

The results of the August 3, 2025, postgraduate medical admission test were announced on August 19, 2025. NOTE: NBEMS has made it clear that each state and Union Territory (UT) will create its own state quota merit lists in accordance with its own qualifying or eligibility requirements, reservation policies, and other relevant regulations.



Together with the exam results, the NEET PG category-specific cut-off scores were made public. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will supervise the AIQ counselling process, which is only open to those who scored at or over the designated cut-off.