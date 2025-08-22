NEET PG 2025 Answer Key & Response Sheets To Be Released Anytime Soon At natboard.edu.in; Check How To Download

AIEEA PG & AICE Answer Key 2025 | Canva

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key & Response Sheets: The NEET PG 2025 answer key and response sheets will shortly be made available for the first time on the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' official website. On August 19, 2025, the NBEMS formally released the NEET PG 2025 results on its website, natboard.edu.in. To maintain transparency, the answer and response sheet are now being made public.

According to the official announcement released by the MBEMS, the question ID numbers, correct answer key, and answers will be shown in the response sheet because the order of questions in a section will be changed for each candidate as well as for each candidate taking the NEET-PG 2025 exam.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key & Response Sheets: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view the solution key, students need to go to the NBEMS official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: The homepage will provide a link to the NEET PG answer key.

Step 3: You must click the link to the response sheet and the question paper set number in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Following submission, the question ID numbers, the right answer key, and the marked responses will appear on the screen.

Step 5: For future reference, download the question paper, answer key, and response sheets.

NEET PG 2025 Answer Key & Response Sheets:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences administers the NEET PG Entrance Examination annually, which is regarded as a medical exam that serves as a ranking and eligibility test for students wishing to enrol in MD, MS, and PG Diploma programs and courses. Additionally, this is utilised for admission to NBEMS diploma programs, Post-MBBS Direct 6-year DrNB programs, and Post-MBBS DNB courses.