HSNC University’s NHSMRE Organises Industry Conclave 2025: AI Across Sectors Powers The Future Of Innovation

In a landmark gathering that bridged academia, industry and cutting-edge technology, Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management and Real Estate (NHSMRE) at HSNC University, Mumbai recently organised the Industry Conclave 2025. Held at the Hiro Sitaldas Punwani Convocation Hall at the Worli campus of the University, the conclave brought together an influential lineup of experts and innovators under the theme “AI Across Sectors: Redefining Innovation in Industry and Society.” The Conclave was graced by Chief Guest and Keynote speaker Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, renowned industrialist, visionary, educationist and changemaker; Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla,Vice Chancellor, HSNC University & Director, NHSMRE; Mr. Ranjit Barshikar, CEO, QbD / cGMP Consulting; Mr. Anirudh Khopade, Head - Data Science and Analytics, Square Yards and Mr. Akshay Singh, Senior Partner, AAM Capital Advisory LLP and Mr. Shriram Singh, Senior Private Banker, among others, to explore how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionising industries and reshaping the fabric of society. A highlight of the day was the INBAC-led panel discussion on “AI & IoT in Building-The Super-Intelligent Infrastructure,” which showcased cutting-edge insights on smart infrastructure and the future of intelligent urban spaces. The day-long event served as a dynamic platform for thought-provoking dialogue on how AI is revolutionising fields as diverse as pharmaceuticals, real estate, finance and infrastructure.

In her Opening Remarks, Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, offered a thought-provoking perspective on the rise of AI. She began by emphasising the central role of human intellect, “Artificial Intelligence, as advanced as it may seem, is not a standalone phenomenon. It is the outcome of centuries of human thought, inquiry and evolution. I believe in human intelligence, because it is only through our imagination, creativity and reasoning that AI has come into being.”

Drawing a historical parallel, Dr. Bagla added, “Long before we spoke of algorithms and machine learning, India was home to great centers of knowledge like Nalanda and Takshashila. These ancient Universities symbolised the true spirit of learning, open, multidisciplinary and deeply human. They nurtured thinkers, scientists, philosophers and visionaries who laid the foundation for critical inquiry and holistic understanding.”

Dr. Bagla elaborated further on the nature of AI and its deep connection to human effort, “There is nothing truly ‘artificial’ about Artificial Intelligence. AI is built by human minds, trained on data curated by human and developed with human purpose and intent. At its core, it reflects us, our knowledge, our creativity, our ambitions. Rather than being in awe of AI as something beyond us, we must recognise it as an extension of our own brilliance and take full responsibility for how we shape and use it. It must be guided by ethical thinking, empathy and wisdom.”

Dr. Bagla concluded with a powerful reminder of what makes human intelligence unique, “Human intelligence is not just about logic or information processing. It is about emotional understanding, ethical reasoning, imagination and the ability to learn from experience. It is flexible, intuitive and deeply contextual, qualities no machine can fully replicate. AI is an extraordinary tool, but it is still just that: a tool. Behind every algorithm is a person; behind every model, a mind. We must not view AI as a force that replaces us, but as a resource that extends our capabilities. And most importantly, it must always be steered by the values that define our humanity: empathy, integrity and wisdom.”

The keynote address by Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, President, HSNC Board and Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group, was one of the most anticipated moments of the Conclave and as usual he did not disappoint. Speaking with warmth and conviction, Dr. Hiranandani inspired students by drawing from the life and legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and reminded everyone that “Ordinary people turn extraordinary through passion, purpose and persistence”. His message resonated deeply with students, especially as it was anchored in personal growth, national development and the intelligent use of technology. He emphasised that AI is not just the future, but an active force driving transformation today.

Dr. Hiranandani urged students to approach the age of AI not with fear, but with curiosity and courage. With his signature clarity and simplicity, he urged students to develop a mindset grounded in resilience, creativity and daily progress, famously stating, “The secret of success is improving 1% every day.” This mantra, he explained, reflects the power of compounding growth through daily effort, especially vital in an era where disruption is constant and the pace of innovation relentless.



Addressing the role of AI, Dr. Hiranandani made it clear that AI is not just the future, it is the engine of change already reshaping industries, economies, and lives. From smart infrastructure to predictive healthcare, he highlighted how AI is revolutionising how we build, live and work. Yet, he was quick to stress that true success in an AI-driven world would not come from technology alone, but from a mindset grounded in resilience, adaptability and lifelong learning.

The session also included an engaging Q&A segment, where students interacted directly with Dr. Hiranandani, gaining wisdom on leadership, entrepreneurship and problem-solving in a tech-driven world. Dr. Hiranandani answered each query with candour, drawing from his own journey as an entrepreneur and educationist, leaving the audience with both practical takeaways and personal inspiration. For many, it was a defining moment, igniting a fire to dream big, think boldly and contribute meaningfully to society in the age of AI.



This session also marked the beginning of the academic journey for the new cohort of NHSMRE and left them deeply motivated to embrace challenges, grow every day and contribute meaningfully to society.

Kicking off the speaker sessions, Mr. Ranjit Barshikar, CEO of QBD International, delivered a compelling presentation on the role of AI in the pharmaceutical industry. Drawing from his extensive global experience, Mr. Barshikar highlighted how AI-driven systems are revolutionising drug development, regulatory compliance and quality assurance. He explained how machine learning models are now being used to predict product stability, optimise formulation design and accelerate time-to-market while ensuring strict adherence to cGMP standards. He also emphasised AI’s potential in reducing human error, enabling real-time monitoring and transforming pharma from a reactive to a predictive and preventive discipline. His session offered a clear vision of how AI can bring about safer, faster and more cost-effective healthcare innovations worldwide.

As part of the discussion on next-generation innovation, Mr. Barshikar also referenced mixed reality tools like Microsoft HoloLens as powerful enablers for pharma R&D and training. He illustrated how devices such as HoloLens 2, with embedded perception‑AI capabilities like hand- and eye‑tracking, can create immersive simulations for formulation design, remote audits and real‑time collaboration across geographies. Such integrations of AI and mixed reality, he noted, pave the way for paperless smart labs, faster decision-making and deeper workforce upskilling, ushering in a new era for life sciences innovation.

Following the pharma insights, Mr. Anirudh Khopade, Head of Data Science & Analytics, Square Yards, presented a compelling session titled “Real Estate Gets Real Smart: How AI is Automating Every Square Foot.” He highlighted how AI is no longer a futuristic concept in real estate but a transformative force that is making processes more efficient, transparent and customer-centric across the value chain.

From discovery to decision-making, Mr. Khopade explained how AI is enabling highly personalised property recommendations based on user behavior, location intelligence and real-time preferences, reshaping how buyers engage with listings. He also outlined how AI-powered valuation models are leveraging transaction data, local infrastructure insights and builder histories to provide instant, data-backed pricing, bringing a new level of accuracy and trust to the real estate ecosystem.

Going a step further, Mr. Khopade discussed how immersive technologies like mixed reality and AI-enhanced computer vision are transforming how users explore properties. Using advanced tools, potential buyers and investors can now experience detailed virtual walk-throughs, compare layouts and visualise interiors remotely, an innovation that surged during the pandemic and remains a mainstay in modern property marketing.

Crucially, he emphasised how AI is also shaping the future of urban infrastructure and smart housing, with applications in zoning analytics, predictive maintenance and community management. These developments, he noted, are not only improving efficiency for developers and brokers but are also creating more connected, sustainable and livable urban spaces for the next generation.

In his session on “AI and Strategic Thinking in Banking and Financial Services”, Mr. Shriram Singh, Senior Private Banker, outlined how AI is reshaping every layer of the banking ecosystem, from front-end client interactions to complex back-office operations. Key use-cases he highlighted included fraud detection, where AI models rapidly flag suspicious activity; credit scoring, enhanced with non-traditional data points; robo-advisory services that automate portfolio management; and predictive analytics that help banks anticipate client needs and reduce churn. He also touched upon AI’s role in AML compliance, NLP-based sentiment analysis and hyper-personalised banking experiences that go far beyond static product offerings.

Post lunch, the spotlight turned to the intersection of AI, productivity and business performance in a highly relatable session by Mr. Akshay Singh, Senior Partner at AAM Capital Advisory LLP. Speaking on the theme “AI, Productivity and Disruption,” Mr. Singh unpacked how AI is rapidly shifting the fundamentals of value creation, not just through automation but by redefining how organisations think, act and scale. Taking a ground-level approach, Mr. Singh focused not only on enterprise-wide AI applications but also on how professionals can harness AI to boost their individual productivity at work.

He demonstrated how AI-powered tools are revolutionising the modern workday, automating repetitive tasks, organising information flows, summarising meetings, generating content, scheduling priorities and even drafting emails or reports. “In the age of digital acceleration,” Mr. Singh noted, “your competitive edge lies in how well you collaborate with AI, not compete against it.”

He emphasised that AI is enabling professionals to move from a reactive mindset to a proactive one. With the help of smart assistants and real-time insights, individuals can now focus more on strategic thinking, problem-solving and creativity, while delegating routine, time-consuming tasks to intelligent systems. From time-blocking calendars based on workload patterns to real-time language translation and data analysis, the tools of the future are already here, he said.

Mr. Singh urged organisations to actively encourage AI upskilling among employees and foster a culture where experimentation with productivity tech is welcomed. “It’s not just about using tools, it’s about changing how you think about work itself,” he remarked. His session resonated strongly with the audience, offering both vision and actionable insight into how AI can be a personal performance multiplier in the evolving professional landscape.

The day concluded with a high-impact panel discussion on “AI & IoT in Building- The Super-Intelligent Infrastructure,” conducted by the INBAC Association (Indian Network for Building Automation and Control). Bringing together domain experts, technologists and design innovators, the session offered deep insights into how AI and Internet of Things (IoT) are revolutionising the built environment.

Moderated by Ms. Sakhee Chandrayan, Founder and President of INBAC, the panel featured distinguished voices including Mr. Gaurav Karale (Chief Marketing Officer, IoT & Cyber Security, Acceron Infosol Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Rajesh Adhangale (Director, Confido Innovations Pvt. Ltd.), Mr. Jignesh Vaghela (Founder, Cosmic Technosolution), Mr. Shreyans Vasa (Country Manager & Director, Suprema Inc., India & SAARC Region), Dr. Amit Chaudhari (Associate Director & Head, MEP & Infrastructure, KPM Engineering Consultants) and Mr. Madhava Sripada (Director BD, India, StudioHBA).

The session explored how AI-integrated building systems are moving beyond basic automation to become adaptive, predictive and intelligent ecosystems. From energy-efficient HVAC systems that adjust in real time based on occupancy and weather, to biometric access controls, predictive maintenance tools and smart lighting systems,panelists discussed how buildings are evolving into self-learning environments.

The speakers also shed light on the use of digital twins, sensor-driven data and edge computing to create sustainable, responsive and safer infrastructure in both commercial and residential settings. A special focus was placed on how Microsoft HoloLens and similar mixed reality platforms are being leveraged for real-time collaboration in building design, remote troubleshooting and immersive client presentations.

Key takeaways included the urgent need for interoperability, cybersecurity frameworks and AI ethics in smart building technology. The discussion ended with a call for multidisciplinary collaboration among architects, engineers, developers and policymakers to ensure the next generation of infrastructure is not just smart, but also inclusive and future-ready.

In addition to deep technical insights, the panelists made a conscious effort to connect their discussions to the future of careers and skills in the smart infrastructure domain. They emphasised the growing demand for interdisciplinary professionals who can bridge architecture, engineering, data science and systems integration. Students were encouraged to explore emerging roles in building automation, digital facility management, IoT security and AI-powered design consulting. Several speakers highlighted the importance of certifications, internships and hands-on exposure to smart building technologies, encouraging young professionals to stay agile, continuously upskill and align themselves with evolving industry needs. The session sparked enthusiastic engagement from students and faculty alike, positioning HSNC University as a launchpad for future-ready talent in the built environment.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Rajesh Mankani, Academic Head, NHSMRE.

NHSMRE’s Industry Conclave 2025 served not just as a showcase of AI innovation, but as a vital platform for meaningful dialogue between academia and industry. Through a thoughtfully curated lineup of sessions and speakers, the event demonstrated how AI is no longer confined to the tech sector, it is now embedded across industries, job functions,and even daily work habits. The participation of industry stalwarts along with expert panels like INBAC, reinforced HSNC University’s commitment to blending academic excellence with real-world relevance. As the University continues to foster such collaborations, students and stakeholders alike can look forward to a future where innovation, industry insight and social responsibility go hand in hand.