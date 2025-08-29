BRABU 3rd Semester UG Exam Result Declared; Here's How To Download

BRABU 3rd Semester UG Exam Result | Canva

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University has released the results of the 3rd Semester Undergraduate exam for the 2023-27 batch. The tests were held in April 2025, with the results announced on August 28, 2025. Students enrolling in BA, BSc, and BCom programs can now get their provisional results online.

How to download the 3rd Semester Undergraduate exam result?

To view and download your scorecard, follow these instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of BRABU at brabu.net/ug_result.php.

Step 2: Next, select the session and semester.

Step 3: Now, enter the unique roll number provided by the university and then submit.

Step 4: The BRABU UG 3rd semester result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: If students detect any anomalies in their BRABU UG 3rd Semester results, such as inaccurate marks, personal information, or course information, they should immediately contact the BRABU examination office. To ensure that the verification and correction procedure runs well, aspirants must bring the necessary documents, such as admit cards and mark sheets, on hand when calling the office.

What's next?

After reviewing their third-semester results, students should start preparing for the impending fourth-semester exams.

About Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) is a top public university in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It was founded in 1960 and offers undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees in the arts, sciences, business, and professional fields. It is named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and its goal is to promote higher education and research.

The institution is connected to many colleges in North Bihar and is the main academic centre for the area. Through high-quality teaching, research projects, and a variety of programs for students, BRABU is known for promoting academic success, cultural enrichment, and social growth.