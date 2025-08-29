HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025: Class 10 Result To Be Declared Soon; Check Details Here

HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025 | Canva

HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce the Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025. When the report cards are out, students who took the compartment exam can view their results on the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org. Students must use their examination roll number to log in and view their supplementary results.

How to download the HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Result 2025?

To view the scorecards, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' tab and then choose the 'result' option.

Step 3: After this, click on the HPBOSE 10th supplementary result link.

Step 4: Next, enter the roll number to log in to the account.

Step 5: Now, the Class 10 compartment results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout of the same for further reference.

HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary 2025: Exam details

Only students who failed one or more topics were eligible to take the supplementary exam. Class 10 supplemental exams were held from July 22 to July 29 between 8:45 a.m. and 12 p.m.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025

On May 15, the results of this year's Class 10th were made public. The overall pass percentage was 79.8%. Saina Thakur was crowned the best scorer with 99.43%.

HPBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Last year's statistics

Last year, the Class 10 HP board matric exams were held in pen and paper format from 8:45 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 2 and March 18. The overall pass rate was recorded at 74.61 per cent. In 2024, a total of 91622 people enrolled for the HP Class 10 exam, with 91130 appearing. A total of 67,988 pupils passed the exam, while 12613 failed.