PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Grade A Hall Tickets Out; Check Selection Process Here

PFRDA Recruitment 2025 | pfrda.org.in

PFRDA Recruitment 2025: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has distributed the hall tickets for the Phase 1 recruitment exam for the Grade A (Assistant Manager) position. The PFRDA intends to fill 40 posts with this recruitment exam.

Candidates taking the exam can obtain their admit card from the official website of PFRDA at pfrda.org.in. Candidates must input their registration number and password to download the admit card. Applicants can download their admit cards until September 6, 2025.

How to download the PFRDA recruitment 2025 exam admit card?

Aspirants can download their admit card by following the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PFRDA at pfrda.org.in.

Step 2: Click on the Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2025 Call Letter link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, enter the credentials such as registration number and password, and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link here

PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The Grade A Phase 1 online exam is set for September 6, 2025. This will be a screening exam consisting of two papers, each containing 100 multiple-choice questions.

PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Marking scheme

There will also be negative marking, with 1/4th of the marks allotted to the question subtracted for incorrect answers.

PFRDA Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The Phase 1 marks will only be used to shortlist candidates for Phase 2, and will not be considered in the final choice of candidates.

The Phase 2 online examinations will take place on October 6, 2025. An interview round will follow this, the date of which will be announced via email/SMS to those who qualify in Phase 2.