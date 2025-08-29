NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Notification For Various Posts Out; Check Details Here

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025 | nhpcindia.com

NHPC Limited has issued an official notification for the recruitment of multiple non-executive positions, including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer, Senior Accountant, and others. Qualified aspirants can apply through the official website of NHPC at nhpcindia.com. The application window will open from September 2 at 10 am to October 1 at 5 pm.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants who apply for the recruitment campaign will have to pay an application fee. The fee distribution by category is as follows:

1. Applicants belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 600/- plus relevant taxes, i.e. Rs 708/- per application. The applicant will be responsible for any additional bank charges or processing fees, including GST (where applicable).

2. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/Female applicants are excused from paying fees.

Read the official notice here

Note: As previously stated, fees once paid will not be reimbursed under any circumstances. The NHPC has encouraged aspirants to confirm their qualifications before submitting the registration fee.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants can follow the processes outlined below to submit applications for the hiring process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NHPC Limited at nhpcindia.com.

Step 2: Click on the Career tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the Non-Executives in NHPC through the Computer-Based Examination apply link.

Step 4: Next, fill out the online application form, upload the documents, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Now, an application ID will be generated, which should be saved for further communication.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection method for the recruiting drive includes a computer-based online test (CBT) and a written test (if appropriate).

According to the advertisement, aspirants will be tentatively chosen based on the results of the online Document Verification (DV) test held at the Corporate Office in Faridabad.

The shortlisted applicants will also undergo DV biometric authentication. The final selected candidates will be offered a provisional "Offer of Appointment" after completing the DV, according to the NHPC notice.

NHPC Non-Executive Recruitment 2025: Minimum qualification

The minimal qualifying marks for applicants are as follows:

* General/OBC/ Gen-EWS category candidates: 40% of total marks

* SC/ST/PwBD: 35% of total marks