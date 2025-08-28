APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Admit Card Out; Check Exam Details Here

APSC JE Recruitment 2025 |

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment test 2025. Applicants who registered for the Civil Engineering stream can now view and download their admit cards at apsc.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is for 187 Junior Engineer positions in the Public Health Engineering Department, providing diploma holders in Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Chemical Engineering with the opportunity to work for the government in Assam.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The total of 187 vacancies has been distributed among the following engineering streams:

1. Junior Engineer (Civil): 160 posts

2. Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 10 posts

3. Junior Engineer (Chemical): 10 posts

4. Junior Engineer (Electrical): 7 posts

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: How to download the admit card?

Applicants can download their hall tickets by following the instructions outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Cards/Call Letter section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, select the JE Civil admit card 2025 link.

Step 4: Now, candidates need to login by using the necessary credentials.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to view the hall ticket

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Exam details

The Junior Engineer (Civil) examination will be conducted on August 31, 2025, in two sessions: the Civil Engineering (Paper I) examination will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, followed by the General Studies and General English (Paper II) examination, scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

APSC JE Recruitment 2025: Documents required

The documents required are: Diploma certificate in civil engineering, Birth certificate or age proof, caste certificate, PwBD certificate, Passport-sized photograph, scanned signature, and valid ID proof.