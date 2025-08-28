 UT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video After Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement News
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video After Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement News

UT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video After Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement News

A UT professor’s viral video jokingly “canceled class” after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement news, using the moment to teach how pop culture news spreads fast on social media.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
UT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video | Instagram

Viral Video: When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, it caused a huge surge of enthusiasm. It was so big that one University of Tennessee (UT) professor funnily cancelled class to let everyone process the news. The University of Tennessee (UT) is offering "Taylor's Version" media course.

In the viral video, Associate Professor Matthew Pittman from UT Knoxville's College of Communication and Knowledge told his biochemistry class, “Taylor and Travis just got engaged. Due to this information, I can’t focus, you all can’t focus. Class is cancelled, get outta here. We need time to process this information.” The students cheered, and one even ran out of class in happiness.

The video went viral on social media and gained over 174,000 likes on Instagram.

While the joy looked to be genuine, Pittman later disclosed that the event was contrived for instructional purposes. As a public relations professor, he sought to demonstrate to his students how a single news item can shape global conversations and trends. In a follow-up video, Pittman said, "This is pretty big news." Adding that the engagement was likely to become one of the most shared postings in social media history. “It’s gonna be everywhere for a long time. This is gonna be crazy.”

FPJ Shorts
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges Centre For Immediate Relief As US 50% Tariff Hits Tiruppur Exports, Jobs At Risk
Why Is US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained
Why Is US Punishing India, But Not China, For Buying Russian Oil? | Explained
'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede
'Just Say You Have Been In Jail...': Fans Troll RCB For Breaking Their Social Media Silence 84 Days After Chinnaswamy Stampede
'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar; 4 Detained - Video
'Meri Chest & Personal Parts Pe...': Elderly Dog Feeders Brutally Thrashed, Left Bloodied By Lawyer In Delhi's Paschim Vihar; 4 Detained - Video

Netizens Reactions

This also went viral on social media, and and gained over 1000 likes. Netizens also started dropping their comments. One user commented, "This is so awesome!! I’m a 1970 UT grad…classes not quite this fun and exciting!!" Another user said, "This is so brilliant. I love this." A third user commented, "Will we fully comprehend that she got engaged in AUGUST."

About "Taylor's Version" media course

A "Taylor's Version" media course is a college class that looks at how Taylor Swift has impact on music, copyright, and pop culture. It looks at topics including artist ownership, branding, fan culture, and how the media tells stories, and it's named after her re-recorded albums. Students examine Swift's career as a case study on creative control and contemporary celebrity influence, integrating insights from the music industry with academic viewpoints. These kinds of classes show how pop culture can be a great way to learn about media, marketing, and changes in culture in the digital age.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

TS PGLCET 2025 Counselling Postponed; New Dates To Be Declared Soon

Bad News For International Students: Studying In US As Donald Trump Administration Plans Strict...

Bad News For International Students: Studying In US As Donald Trump Administration Plans Strict...

UT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video After Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement News

UT Professor “Cancels” Class In Viral Video After Taylor Swift–Travis Kelce Engagement News

US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media...

US Immigration Officials Propose Fixed Stays For Nonimmigrant Students, Exchange Visitors, And Media...

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 330 Managerial Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check...

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Application Window For 330 Managerial Posts Closes Tomorrow; Check...