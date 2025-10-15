CBSE To Issue Class 10 & 12 Migration Certificates Digitally Via DigiLocker; Physical Copies Discontinued

CBSE migration certificates for Class 10 and 12 will now be issued digitally via DigiLocker | Image: Canva

In a step towards digital education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided that from this academic year onwards, students of Class 10 and 12 will not be given physical migration certificates. The board will, however, give digitally signed certificates via DigiLocker, the government-approved safe storage facility for official documents.

"Pursuant to UGC D.O. No.F1-46/2020(NAD/Digilocker) dated 3rd January, 2022 wherein all higher educational institutions are requested to accept degree, marksheets and other documents available in Digilocker account as valid documents, CBSE had decided that from 2025 examinations onwards, hard copy of Migration Certificate will not be issued to the students of Class XII and Class X," reads the notification.

Clarification regarding acceptance of educational documents presented through the Digilocker platform



Pursuant to UGC D.O. No.F1-46/2020(NAD/Digilocker) dated 3rd January, 2022 (https://t.co/0h5CQsF4Jx ) wherein all higher educational institutions are requested to accept degree,… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 14, 2025

Digital Certificates Now Officially Valid

These digital migration certificates are equally legally valid as the traditional paper ones and are accepted by all the higher educational institutions (HEIs) in India. The move conforms to the University Grants Commission (UGC) mandate calling for universities to accept digital academic documents uploaded on platforms such as the National Academic Depository (NAD) and DigiLocker.

Free Digital Access for Students

After CBSE announces results, students are able to directly get their migration certificates in their DigiLocker accounts for free. For those who still need a hard copy, they can request one through the Duplicate Academic Document System (DADS) portal on cbseit.in/cbse/web/dads/List.aspx and it will be checked and sent to their address.

"However, a digital copy of the Migration Certificate will be issued by the CBSE in Digilocker of the candidate which could be used by the students for admission to higher educational institutions. The fee charged by the CBSE for issuing the Migration Certificate would also not be charged," the notification further added.

Read Also CBSE Issues Important Notification On Class 9 And 11 Registration Deadline; Check Details

Low Demand for Physical Copies

Official CBSE statistics reveal that of 1,704,367 Class 12 students, as few as 38,386 opted for a hard copy of their migration certificate, a mere 2.2%, confirming the increasing popularity of digital certificates among students.

About Migration Certificates

A migration certificate is a must for students shifting between schools or boards, certifying completion of study and eligibility for higher studies. The shift to an e-form is a part of CBSE's overall digitalisation drive, providing ease, availability, and security for millions of students across the country.