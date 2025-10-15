 AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24
AIAPGET 2025 Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result Declared; Candidates Must Report By October 24

AACCC has released the revised Round 2 seat allotment for AIAPGET 2025, and candidates must report to their allotted institutes by October 24. Students should carry required documents, including AIAPGET result, degree certificates, internship completion proof, and valid ID, to complete admission formalities.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
AIAPGET Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

AIAPGET Round 2 Revised Seat Allotment Result: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) has declared the revised Round 2 seat allotment result for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2025. Candidates can now view the modified allotment on the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

The revision follows after some institutes did not meet Round 1 online reporting norms, creating inconsistencies in the first result announced on October 9, 2025. AACCC revised the seat allocation to ensure equity and conformity with counselling standards.

Reporting and Admission Process

Candidates allotted seats in Round 2 must report to their designated institutes between October 15 and October 24, 2025, completing formalities such as document verification and fee payment. The committee emphasised that the current allotment is provisional and may change.

Next Steps for Candidates

After the final seat allotment result is released, the candidates can download the provisional allotment letter from the AACCC-PG portal and finalise admissions at the allotted institute. Candidates who are not allotted a seat will not be able to view their names or ranks in the provisional list.

article-image

Documents Required

Candidates appearing at AIAPGET 2025 counselling are required to bring various documents to the allotted college. These are the AIAPGET 2025 result and admit card, mark sheet and degree certificate of BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, or BHMS, and the internship completion certificate, which is to be finished by July 31, 2025. Candidates may also carry the permanent or provisional registration certificate, high school or birth certificate, and a valid photo ID like PAN card, driving licence, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card. If so, they are also required to carry their caste or community certificate along with them.

The counselling includes PG admissions in AYUSH streams of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy. The candidates should check the official AACCC portal frequently for information on the final results, allotment letters, and further advice.

