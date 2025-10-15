 NIT Hamirpur Student Aryan Mittal Bags Record ₹3.40 Crore Annual Package
Aryan Mittal, a dual-degree student in Computer Science and Electronics at NIT Hamirpur, secured a record annual package of Rs 3.40 crore during placements, the highest this year. Last year’s top package was Rs 2.05 crore. Two female students received Rs 1.68 crore each, while 15 students earned over Rs 40 lakh and 50 above Rs 30 lakh.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 03:25 PM IST
NIT Hamirpur Student Aryan Mittal Bags Record ₹3.40 Crore Annual Package | Filed Picture

Hamirpur (HP): A student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, Aryan Mittal, has secured an annual package of Rs 3.40 crore from a firm during placements, a college official said on Tuesday.

The package received by Mittal, a Computer Science and Engineering and Electronics and Communication (dual degree) student, is the highest that any student from the institute has received so far this year.

Last year, the highest package at the institute was Rs 2.05 crore, according to the director of the institute, H M Suryavanshi.

Fifteen students secured packages of above Rs 40 lakh and 50 students above Rs 30 lakh, the director said. He congratulated the students and staff for their achievements.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

