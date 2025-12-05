Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test | Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: Opposition Congress in Odisha on Friday alleged that the question paper for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) examination was leaked three hours before the test.

The claim was made by party MLA CS Raazen Ekka through a point of order in the Assembly when the House was discussing the unemployment issue.

"It has come to our notice that the question paper for the written examination of the ANM examination was leaked at 11 am ahead of the 2 pm written test," Ekka informed the House.

Ekka said the alleged leak surfaced in Malkangiri and Bolangir districts, where second-year students were set to appear for the exam.

The incident triggered widespread anger among candidates and parents, who demanded strict action and accountability from the authorities.

Soon after, the state's Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Prof. Santosh Mishra, told PTI that the examination had been cancelled.

