 Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOdisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test

Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test

The claim was made by party MLA CS Raazen Ekka through a point of order in the Assembly when the House was discussing the unemployment issue. "It has come to our notice that the question paper for the written examination of the ANM examination was leaked at 11 am ahead of the 2 pm written test," Ekka informed the House.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test | Representative Image

Bhubaneswar: Opposition Congress in Odisha on Friday alleged that the question paper for the Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) examination was leaked three hours before the test.

The claim was made by party MLA CS Raazen Ekka through a point of order in the Assembly when the House was discussing the unemployment issue.

"It has come to our notice that the question paper for the written examination of the ANM examination was leaked at 11 am ahead of the 2 pm written test," Ekka informed the House.

Ekka said the alleged leak surfaced in Malkangiri and Bolangir districts, where second-year students were set to appear for the exam.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi
VIDEO: 'India-Russia Will Hit USD 100 Billion Trade Target Before 2030,' Says PM Modi
Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order
Avadhut Sathe Training Academy To Challenge SEBI's ₹546-cr Disgorgement Order
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
Read Also
BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here
article-image

The incident triggered widespread anger among candidates and parents, who demanded strict action and accountability from the authorities.

Soon after, the state's Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET), Prof. Santosh Mishra, told PTI that the examination had been cancelled.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test

Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

SAIL Extends Application Deadline For 124 Management Trainee Posts; Apply Till December 15

SAIL Extends Application Deadline For 124 Management Trainee Posts; Apply Till December 15