 UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

The UPSSSC PET 2025 result is expected to be released soon on upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their scores using their registration details. The exam was held on September 6 and 7, and the PET score will remain valid for three years.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:48 PM IST
article-image
UPSSSC PET Notification 2025 | Canva

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: The PET 2025 Examination Result is anticipated to be released on the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's (UPSSSC) official website shortly. Students who applied for the UPSSSC PET 2025 are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the results. To view their results, students will need to provide their login information.

The UPSSSC PET was held on September 6, 7, 2025. The UPSSSC PET 2025 results will be valid for three years, according to the UPSSSC Commission.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view their results, students must go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

FPJ Shorts
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
Gold Jumps ₹1,300 To ₹1,32,900 Per 10 Grams In Delhi; Silver Surges ₹3,500
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to the UPSSSC PET Result 2025.

Step 3: Students must input their gender, date of birth, and registration number in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Your UPSSSC PET result 2025 will appear on the screen after you submit your information.

Step 5: Carefully review the outcome and save it for later use.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: Details mentioned on score card

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Father’s name

Registration number

Date of birth

Category

Result declaration date

Exam qualifying status

Total marks

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the UPSSSC's official website for additional information.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test

Odisha Congress Alleges ANM Exam Question Paper Leaked Hours Before Test

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

BTSC Work Inspector Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria Here

SAIL Extends Application Deadline For 124 Management Trainee Posts; Apply Till December 15

SAIL Extends Application Deadline For 124 Management Trainee Posts; Apply Till December 15