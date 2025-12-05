UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET Notification 2025 | Canva

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: The PET 2025 Examination Result is anticipated to be released on the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission's (UPSSSC) official website shortly. Students who applied for the UPSSSC PET 2025 are anxiously awaiting the announcement of the results. To view their results, students will need to provide their login information.

The UPSSSC PET was held on September 6, 7, 2025. The UPSSSC PET 2025 results will be valid for three years, according to the UPSSSC Commission.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: To view their results, students must go to the official website, upsssc.gov.in.

Step 2: The homepage will have a link to the UPSSSC PET Result 2025.

Step 3: Students must input their gender, date of birth, and registration number in a new window that appears on the screen.

Step 4: Your UPSSSC PET result 2025 will appear on the screen after you submit your information.

Step 5: Carefully review the outcome and save it for later use.

UPSSSC PET 2025 Result: Details mentioned on score card

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Father’s name

Registration number

Date of birth

Category

Result declaration date

Exam qualifying status

Total marks

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the UPSSSC's official website for additional information.