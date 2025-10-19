Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Exam Pattern Here

Nagaland Police Recruitment 2025 | Canva

Nagaland Police recruitment 2025: The online application window for the jobs of Constable (GD) is now open on the official website nagalandpolicerecruitment.in. Eligible candidates from Nagaland's Indigenous Inhabitants Tribes (male/female) can apply till November 7, 2025. Candidates must pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 300.

Nagaland Police recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Minimum criteria should be Class-6 Passed for Backwards Tribes and Class-8 Passed for Indigenous Naga Tribes of Nagaland from NBSE or Equivalent Qualification from any recognised Board of School Education in India. Applicants should be between the ages of 18 and 38.

Read the official detailed notification here

Nagaland Police recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 1176 posts in the organisation. The Nagaland Police Constable (GD) Recruitment 2025 offers a pay scale under Level-3, with a grade rate of ₹1800 based on the state government pay matrix.

Nagaland Police recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website of Nagaland Police at nagalandpolicerecruitment.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, applicants need to register themselves and then login to apply for the posts.

Step 4: Next, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Nagaland Police recruitment 2025: Exam pattern

The question paper will contain 80 multiple-choice questions worth 40 points. The time restriction for answering the questions will be two hours.

MCQ questions may cover a variety of themes, including general awareness, general knowledge, physics, Indian history, Indian politics, social sciences, elementary mathematical knowledge, sports, Naga culture and heritage, Nagaland state and Naga tribes, and general mental aptitude assessments.

Nagaland Police recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of physical/medical requirements, an outside (PET) test, a written examination, and an interview.

Only applicants who have been declared fit in Physical/Medical Standards and have completed the Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) will be invited to the written exam on the designated date.