RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Application Fees Here

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) will end the application process for the Contractual Ayush Officer (Ayurved/Homeopathy/Unani) positions soon at NHM 2025. Eligible individuals may apply for the positions through the official website rssb.rajasthan.gov.in or recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment effort intends to fill 1535 posts.

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee structure is as follows:

1. General category and Creamy Layer OBC/MBC: ₹600

2. Non-Creamy Layer OBC/MBC, EWS, SC, ST (Rajasthan residents): ₹400

3. Persons with Disabilities (PwD): ₹400

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Age limit (as on 01/01/2026)

Applicants must be between 21 and 40 years of age. However, age relaxations are applicable as per government norms:

1. Women (General category): 5 years relaxation

2. SC/ST/OBC/EWS men (Rajasthan residents): 5 years relaxation

3. SC/ST/OBC/EWS women (Rajasthan residents): 10 years relaxation

4. Ex-servicemen: Up to 10 years (maximum age 50 years, or 55 years if experience is required)

5. Widows and divorced women: No upper age limit (must be below retirement age)

6. Persons with Disabilities (PwD): 5 years additional relaxation, which can be combined with category-based relaxations

Read the official notification here

RSSB Ayush Officer Recruitment 2025: Education qualification

The educational qualifications required for different streams are as follows:

1. Ayurveda Stream: Applicants must possess a degree of Bhishagacharya / Ayurvedacharya / B.A.M.S. from a recognised Indian university and must be registered with the Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan.

2. Homoeopathy Stream: Candidates should have a B.H.M.S. degree from a recognised Indian university and be registered with the Homoeopathic Board, Rajasthan.

3. Unani Stream: Candidates are required to hold a B.U.M.S. degree from a recognised Indian university and be registered with the Board of Indian Medicine, Rajasthan.