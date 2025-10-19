JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates For Session 1 & 2 Out: Details Here

JEE Main 2026 |

JEE Main 2026 exam dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the examination schedule for JEE Main 2026, announcing that Session 1 exams would be held from January 21 to 30, 2026, and Session 2 from April 1 to 10, 2026. Registration for the January session will open in October 2025, followed by the April session registration window in late January 2026.

JEE Main 2026: Exam pattern

Paper 1 is for applicants pursuing admission to B.E./B.Tech programs at NITs, IIITs, and other engineering institutions. The test will include 90 questions (30 each in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics), 75 of which must be answered. The exam consists of multiple-choice questions and numerical questions, with 4 points awarded for each correct answer and 1 point deducted for each incorrect response. Duration: three hours. Eligible applicants must have completed Class 12 in 2024 or be appearing in 2026 with PCM as a core subject.

Paper 2 is designed for students aspiring to pursue architecture or planning courses. It is divided into two parts — Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). Paper 2A evaluates candidates on Mathematics, Aptitude, and Drawing, with the Drawing section conducted in pen-and-paper mode. On the other hand, Paper 2B includes Mathematics, Aptitude, and Planning-based questions, all conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. Each paper carries a total of 400 marks, and candidates have the flexibility to appear for either one or both papers as per their preference.

JEE Main 2026: Registration process details

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration will be available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, beginning in October 2025. Aspirants can log in with their Aadhaar number, mobile number, or email address. The registration process for Session 2 will commence in the final week of January 2026, following the declaration of Session 1 results.

The NTA has recommended that applicants ensure that their personal details fully match their Aadhaar information in order to minimise problems during application verification. Admit cards are planned to be issued three days before each session.

JEE Main 2026: Number of exam cities in India and abroad increased

In a significant attempt to increase inclusion, the NTA will expand the number of JEE Main exam cities in India and abroad. According to the government, numerous new testing venues will be introduced to handle the growing number of applicants while reducing travel-related stress.

This extension will aid students from outlying areas who previously had difficulties accessing exam centres. The NTA is also anticipated to improve its digital infrastructure, which includes mock test portals and live registration helplines.