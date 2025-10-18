SSC CHSL Tier-I 2025 Exam Dates Announced; Candidates Can Now Select Exam City, Date, And Shift

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2025 Exam | Image: Canva

SSC CHSL Tier-I 2025 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-I Examination 2025. The examination will start on November 12, 2025, and candidates can now select their desired exam city, date, and shift, a candidate-friendly effort by SSC.

Exam Schedule and Choice Facility

In an attempt to make the examination procedure more flexible, SSC has enabled candidates to choose their city, date, and shift of the exam. The facility can be availed through the candidate portal from October 22, 2025, to October 28, 2025.

Candidates will be displayed available dates depending on the three cities they have chosen while applying for the exam. They can opt for any available date and shift in the chosen cities. This facility is intended to allow candidates to plan their exam at their convenience, according to the notice.

Special Guidelines for Regional Language Candidates

Regional language candidates who choose to appear for the exam in regional languages can experience limited date and shift options because of limited availability.

If all the slots in the original choice of cities are exhausted, SSC will give a list of available choice cities. Candidates would be given a slot at one of these cities on a best-effort basis, although the date and shift may not be personalised, as per the notification.

"It is to be noted that for the candidates who have opted to take examination in regional languages, the choices of dates and shifts may be limited," reads the notification.

Important Instructions for Candidates

- Candidates should choose their exam city, date, and shift with care since no modifications would be allowed once the choice window is closed.

- Those who fail to exercise their option during the period from October 22 to October 28 will be treated as not willing to attend the examination.

- SSC will make available a self-explanatory guide with snapshots on the portal to guide candidates in making their options effectively.

Exam Portal Access

Aspirants may visit the portal and make their choices on the official SSC website ssc.gov.in. The decision is made to increase convenience without compromising fairness in scheduling exams.