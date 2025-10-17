 SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objections Open Until October 19
SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 Provisional Answer Key Released; Objections Open Until October 19

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: The SSC CGL Tier-I 2025 provisional answer key has been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates can raise objections until October 19, 2025, with ₹50 charged per question, ahead of the Tier-I result and Tier-II exams.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination Tier-I 2025. The aspirants who took the exam can now verify their provisional answers and submit objections through the official website at ssc.gov.in, up to October 19, 2025.

How to Access the Answer Key and Response Sheet

Aspirants can log in with their Registration Number and Password to see the response sheet and provisional answer key. The saved question paper is meant for personal use and self-analysis only, with an undertaking displayed on the Challenge Management portal, as per the notification.

The response sheet marks answers in colour codes:

Green: Right answer chosen

Red: Wrong answer chosen

Yellow: Actual right answer

Grey: Question not attempted

Raise Objections Before Deadline

The SSC has initiated an objection window for those candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key. Every objection is subject to a payment of ₹50 per question, and objection submissions after 9 PM on October 19, 2025, will not be accepted. Objections submitted through any other method will be rejected.

Tier-I Exam Overview and Next Steps

The Tier-I CGL 2025 examination was administered between September 12 and 26, 2025, with a repeat session on October 14, 2025, at various centres across the country.

Tier-I will be marked against the final answer key, and successful candidates will progress to Tier-II exams, namely Paper-I and Paper-II conducted in different shifts or days.

Candidate Details on Portal Displayed

The response sheet displays detailed exam information, including:

-Roll Number

-Candidate Name

-Exam Title and Post Title

-Date of Exam and Test Session

-Centre Title

-Mark List of Questions Attempted

Applicants are instructed to thoroughly review their responses and make objections, if any, before October 19.

