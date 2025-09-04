IGNOU Tops NIRF 2025 Rankings In Open Universities Category | X @RCCHENNAI1

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) secured the Number 1 position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 in the Open Universities category, reaffirming its role as a pioneer in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online education in India.

Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice-Chancellor Of IGNOU, Expresses Her Gratitude

Reacting to this remarkable achievement, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, Vice-Chancellor, IGNOU, expressed her gratitude to all members of the IGNOU fraternity.

"This milestone has been made possible by the dedicated efforts of our faculty, academic, and non-academic staff. At IGNOU, our mission remains clear -- to provide affordable, quality education to everyone, everywhere. Going forward, we will strengthen our focus on leveraging digital and technological tools to ensure ease of accessibility, even in the remotest parts of the country. We will continue to expand the use of vernacular languages, multimedia, video-based resources, and blended learning approaches so that education reaches learners in the most inclusive and learner-friendly manner."

IGNOU has been ranked No. 1 in the NIRF2025 (Open Universities category) by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

About The NIRF Rankings

The NIRF Rankings, instituted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India in 2015, assess and rank higher education institutions across the country on parameters such as teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. These rankings are widely regarded as a benchmark for excellence in higher education.

By securing the top position for the second time in a row in the Open Universities category, IGNOU has once again highlighted the crucial role of open and distance education in building an inclusive and knowledge-driven society. With its vast learner base spread across India and abroad, the University continues to innovate in pedagogy and technology to serve as the world's largest open university.

