NIRF Ranking 2025: IIM Ahmedabad Leads Management Institutes For Sixth Year; Here Are List Of India’s Top 10 Management Institutes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has announced the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025 results today, September 4. This is the 10th iteration of the annual process that assesses universities nationwide. Engineering, medical, law, innovation, and skill universities were among the 17 categories in which rankings were made public. This year also saw the introduction of a new category centred around the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

For the sixth year consecutively, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has maintained its dominance in the management stream by securing the top rank once more. IIM Bangalore and IIM Kozhikode came in second and third, respectively.

Here are the top 10 institutions in the NIRF 2025 Management category:

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Management Indore

Rank 9: Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurugram

Rank 10: XLRI – Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

The NIRF, which was launched in 2015, ranks institutions on criteria including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity, and perception. It has, over time, emerged as an important point of reference for students, parents, and policymakers when comparing India's higher education sector.