 NIRF Rankings 2025: Top Medical Colleges List Out, AIIMS Delhi Tops Once Again
The Ministry of Education released the NIRF Ranking 2025 on September 4. In the medical category, AIIMS Delhi secured Rank 1, followed by PGIMER Chandigarh at Rank 2 and CMC Vellore at Rank 3.

Thursday, September 04, 2025
article-image

New Delhi: On September 4, the Ministry of Education released the result of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, which includes rankings for 17 different categories, ranging from universities with an emphasis on sustainability to those in engineering and management.

Here are the top medical colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2025:

Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Rank 4: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry

Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow

The Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has once again taken the top spot in the medical field. Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, came in third place, followed by AIIMS and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, ranked in the top five, followed by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, in fourth place.

NIRF 2025 Overall Top Institutes

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru

Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur

Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee

Rank 8: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

Rank 9: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi

Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open Universities, Skill Universities, State Public Universities, and SDG or Sustainability were among the 17 categories under which this year's NIRF rankings were made public.

