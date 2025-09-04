NIRF Rankings 2025: Top Medical Colleges List Out, AIIMS Delhi Tops Once Again

New Delhi: On September 4, the Ministry of Education released the result of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, which includes rankings for 17 different categories, ranging from universities with an emphasis on sustainability to those in engineering and management.
Here are the top medical colleges as per NIRF Ranking 2025:
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore
Rank 4: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry
Rank 5: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow
The Delhi-based All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has once again taken the top spot in the medical field. Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, came in third place, followed by AIIMS and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.
The Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, ranked in the top five, followed by the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, in fourth place.
NIRF 2025 Overall Top Institutes
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru
Rank 3 Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee
Rank 8: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
Rank 9: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi
Rank 10: Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi
Overall, Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors, Innovation, Open Universities, Skill Universities, State Public Universities, and SDG or Sustainability were among the 17 categories under which this year's NIRF rankings were made public.