 From Pencils To Notebooks: Here Are Key Stationery Items Now Free Of GST - DETAILS
The GST Council has scrapped tax on stationery items like pencils, erasers, crayons, and notebooks, easing costs for students and families. From September 22, GST will move to a two-tier system of 5% and 18%, replacing the old four-slab structure.

New Delhi: The Goods and Service Tax (GST) Council, in its 56th meeting held on Wednesday, announced a extensive change in the country's indirect tax system, simplifying the rate structure and providing relief on several everday items. As officials put it, the move reflects the government’s vision of 'Education made affordable for all.'

Among the biggest takeaways was the decision to make a host of stationery products tax-free, a move that will particularly benefit students and educators.

Items that will no longer be applicable in GST include:

Maps, atlases, wall maps, topographical plans, globes, and similar charts

Pencil, Sharpeners

Pencils - including mechanical pencils

Crayons, pastels, and drawing charcoals

Chalk

Erasers

Exercise books, graph books, laboratory notebooks, and other notebooks

Until now, most of these itesm were taxed at 12%, with erasers taxed at 5%.

Announcing the changes, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Council had cleared a two-tier GST system aimed at reducing complexity.

This makes a shift from the earlier four-slab structure of 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. The new rates will come into effect from 22 September, 2025, coinciding with the start of Navratri.

According to the Finance Minister, this overhaul will not only simplify compliance but also ease the financial burden on the common man, especially when it comes to essential goods like stationery used daily by students.

