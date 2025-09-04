Tragic! Woman Waiting For Son Dies After Being Mowed Down By Car At Agra Petrol Pump - VIDEO

Agra: A 60-year-old woman died after being struck by a car at a petrol pump in Maruti Estate, Jagdishpura, on Wednesday morning while waiting for her son to refuel their motorcycle.

The victim, Munni Devi, had accompanied her son Lalit to the Essar petrol pump near their home in Hanuman Nagar at around 10 am. They were en route to visit relatives when they stopped for fuel.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to family member Rohit, Lalit queued to fill their motorcycle while his mother sat on the ground near the pump. A car positioned behind them suddenly accelerated forward, striking Munni Devi and running over her with its front wheels.

The car driver initially stopped after hearing screams from onlookers. Lalit rushed his mother to a nearby hospital using the same vehicle, but she was referred to a trauma centre due to the severity of her injuries. She was subsequently taken to a hospital near Dehli Gate, where she was declared dead on arrival.

The entire incident was captured on the petrol pump's CCTV cameras, clearly showing Munni Devi seated on the ground when the car suddenly moved forward, striking her before the driver stopped following shouts from witnesses.

However, by the time the family informed police of the incident, the car driver had fled the scene.

According to reports, Munni Devi had been widowed for 15 years and leaves behind five sons and two daughters. Her sons work as labourers, and she lived with her brother-in-law's family in the same house. The incident has devastated the family.

ACP Lohamandi Mayank Tiwari confirmed that a case has been registered following a complaint from the family. "An accident occurred at the pump involving a car. The family has filed a report and we have registered a case. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused driver," he stated.

Police are currently attempting to trace and apprehend the driver who fled the scene.