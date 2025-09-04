 Tragic! Woman Waiting For Son Dies After Being Mowed Down By Car At Agra Petrol Pump - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTragic! Woman Waiting For Son Dies After Being Mowed Down By Car At Agra Petrol Pump - VIDEO

Tragic! Woman Waiting For Son Dies After Being Mowed Down By Car At Agra Petrol Pump - VIDEO

The car driver initially stopped after hearing screams from onlookers. Lalit rushed his mother to a nearby hospital using the same vehicle, but she was referred to a trauma centre due to the severity of her injuries.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, September 04, 2025, 03:36 PM IST
article-image

Agra: A 60-year-old woman died after being struck by a car at a petrol pump in Maruti Estate, Jagdishpura, on Wednesday morning while waiting for her son to refuel their motorcycle.

The victim, Munni Devi, had accompanied her son Lalit to the Essar petrol pump near their home in Hanuman Nagar at around 10 am. They were en route to visit relatives when they stopped for fuel.

According to family member Rohit, Lalit queued to fill their motorcycle while his mother sat on the ground near the pump. A car positioned behind them suddenly accelerated forward, striking Munni Devi and running over her with its front wheels.

The car driver initially stopped after hearing screams from onlookers. Lalit rushed his mother to a nearby hospital using the same vehicle, but she was referred to a trauma centre due to the severity of her injuries. She was subsequently taken to a hospital near Dehli Gate, where she was declared dead on arrival.

FPJ Shorts
GST Council Hikes Tax On Oil And Gas Exploration Services From 12% To 18%, Raising Production Costs
GST Council Hikes Tax On Oil And Gas Exploration Services From 12% To 18%, Raising Production Costs
GST Reduced On Electronics, Will A Rs 40,000 AC Now Cost Less? Here's How To Calculate Savings
GST Reduced On Electronics, Will A Rs 40,000 AC Now Cost Less? Here's How To Calculate Savings
Mumbai: 'Chhagan Bhujbal Should Resign On Moral Grounds If OBCs Face Injustice Over Maratha Quota,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: 'Chhagan Bhujbal Should Resign On Moral Grounds If OBCs Face Injustice Over Maratha Quota,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut
Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout-Out To Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi
Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Shout-Out To Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi

The entire incident was captured on the petrol pump's CCTV cameras, clearly showing Munni Devi seated on the ground when the car suddenly moved forward, striking her before the driver stopped following shouts from witnesses.

Read Also
Thane Tragedy: 59-Year-Old Biker Dies After Lost Control On Pothole-Ridden Road, Crushed Under...
article-image

However, by the time the family informed police of the incident, the car driver had fled the scene.

According to reports, Munni Devi had been widowed for 15 years and leaves behind five sons and two daughters. Her sons work as labourers, and she lived with her brother-in-law's family in the same house. The incident has devastated the family.

ACP Lohamandi Mayank Tiwari confirmed that a case has been registered following a complaint from the family. "An accident occurred at the pump involving a car. The family has filed a report and we have registered a case. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused driver," he stated.

Police are currently attempting to trace and apprehend the driver who fled the scene.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic! Woman Waiting For Son Dies After Being Mowed Down By Car At Agra Petrol Pump - VIDEO

Tragic! Woman Waiting For Son Dies After Being Mowed Down By Car At Agra Petrol Pump - VIDEO

UP Accident Video: Speeding Auto Rams Into Parked Lorry In Bareilly; Driver Dies On Spot

UP Accident Video: Speeding Auto Rams Into Parked Lorry In Bareilly; Driver Dies On Spot

BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre And State Governments To Provide Immediate Relief To Families...

BSP Chief Mayawati Urges Centre And State Governments To Provide Immediate Relief To Families...

At Least Seven Kashmiris Feared Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Kullu District In Himachal Pradesh,...

At Least Seven Kashmiris Feared Dead As Massive Landslide Hits Kullu District In Himachal Pradesh,...

Supreme Court Registers Suo Motu Case Over Non-Functional CCTVs In Police Stations After Report On...

Supreme Court Registers Suo Motu Case Over Non-Functional CCTVs In Police Stations After Report On...